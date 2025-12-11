'There is Some Drama': Gayle King Admits 'Changes' Will Be Made at 'CBS Mornings' as Rumors Swirl the Co-host is Being 'Forced Out' of the Network

King appeared on Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show on Thursday, December 11, where the comedian brought up the massive just-announced news that Tony Dokoupil will be leaving CBS Mornings to become the anchor of CBS Evening News starting in early January.

Shepherd then told King, "But then it's just been rumors that you may be leaving."

While King admitted, "I saw those rumors," she said many stories about her demise are false.

"I'm not going to negotiate in the press, but you know, I hear one thing in the building and one side outside the building," she explained. "I'll be reading an article and go, "That's not true. That's not true. That's not true. That's not true," the host claimed about the reports that her job is in serious jeopardy.