'There is Some Drama': Gayle King Admits 'Changes' Will Be Made at 'CBS Mornings' as Rumors Swirl the Co-host is Being 'Forced Out' of the Network
Dec. 11 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
CBS Mornings host Gayle King claimed there are plenty of "not true" rumors about her future with the show while confessing she's aware that "changes" are afoot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
King, 70, has been rumored to be exiting the show when her contract ends in May amid a shakeup by the new network news boss, Bari Weiss. However, the optimistic TV personality said she believes everything will "work out the way it is supposed to."
'Not True' Stories About King's Future
King appeared on Sherri Shepherd's daytime talk show on Thursday, December 11, where the comedian brought up the massive just-announced news that Tony Dokoupil will be leaving CBS Mornings to become the anchor of CBS Evening News starting in early January.
Shepherd then told King, "But then it's just been rumors that you may be leaving."
While King admitted, "I saw those rumors," she said many stories about her demise are false.
"I'm not going to negotiate in the press, but you know, I hear one thing in the building and one side outside the building," she explained. "I'll be reading an article and go, "That's not true. That's not true. That's not true. That's not true," the host claimed about the reports that her job is in serious jeopardy.
'They Like Me'
King said she's taking the high road about reports she'll be departing the show she's co-hosted since 2012.
"So I've decided I'm going to stay out of the drama, and there is some drama. I'm going to stay out of that," the Maryland native confessed.
"I'm just going to continue to do my job. And continue to do my job. And stay out of it," she said about her future with the show.
King then echoed similar sentiments she's shared that the network is happy with her performance on CBS Mornings, adding, "But I like the job. I'm told they like me."
Tony Dokoupil's Promotion Is 'Certainly Going to Mean Changes'
King admitted she and her family are still in the dark about her future on the show, confessing, "My kids call me and go, 'Mom, what's going on?'" about her departure rumors, to which she asks them, "'What have you heard?' That's how I look at it."
"But listen, Tony's promotion is certainly going to mean changes at CBS Mornings. There's no question about that. So, we shall see," she sighed about the shakeup at her show.
Shepherd asked if there was anything King would like to do if she "decided to do something different," seemingly hinting at reports that CBS wants to keep her but move the host into a production capacity.
King responded, "I don't go in hypotheticals," and added, "And I also believe everything works out the way it's supposed to," about her career's future.
Donald Trump Jr's Social Media Confession: Prez's Son Insists He Manages His Own Accounts and Jokes He Couldn't 'Pay' Someone to Post Such Filthy Material
New Directions
Reports surfaced in late October, shortly after Weiss's arrival, that King would lose her $15million-per-year position on CBS Mornings when her contract ends.
The Tiffany Network reportedly planned to offer King a deal to produce her own programming but wanted to remove the liberal host from its morning show amid CBS's shift to a more moderate, balanced point of view under Weiss' direction.
Left-wing CBS Evening News co-anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois both announced their departures before the end of 2025, before Dokoupil was named the new anchor.