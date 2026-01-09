Your tip
Prince Andrew
EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Hit With 'Hard Deadline' to Get Out of Royal Lodge by Easter — For a Very Religious Reason

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor has been hit with a hard deadline to leave Royal Lodge by Easter for religious reasons.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

The former Prince Andrew has been given a firm deadline to vacate Royal Lodge by Easter, with palace insiders telling RadarOnline.com the timing is driven by a desire to avoid an uncomfortable religious gathering that would place the disgraced royal at the heart of the family's most visible spiritual tradition.

Andrew, now known only as Andrew Windsor after outrage over his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein led to him being stripped of his royal titles, has lived at the 30-room Windsor property since 2004 and signed a 75-year lease on the $40million mansion.

King Charles Sets Easter As Final Cutoff

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles III set Easter as a final cutoff after months of delays

Despite repeated pressure to leave the estate as soon as possible, the former duke has resisted moving.

Sources now said that resistance has reached its limit, with Easter set by his older brother King Charles, 77, as an "immovable date" for his departure because senior members of the Royal Family will be in Windsor to mark the Christian holiday at the time and do not want him to still be there during their appearance at the service.

Each year, the monarch and senior royals attend Easter Sunday services at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, a cornerstone of the family's religious calendar.

This year the service will take place on April 5, bringing renewed focus to who is present and who is not.

Palace figures are said to be determined to prevent Windsor's continued presence at Royal Lodge from overshadowing the occasion.

Palace Scrambles To Avoid Awkward Easter Encounter

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Senior royals plan to attend services at St. George's Chapel without Andrew nearby.

One royal expert said Windsor's eviction by the start of April at the latest would help the family avoid a "horrendously tricky" encounter during Easter.

Speaking about where Andrew may live next, they added: "Marsh Farm at Sandringham has been floated as where Andrew is expected to end up, but it's seen as fairly small and in need of significant work before it would be suitable or secure for him to reside in.

"The expectation now is that he will be out of Royal Lodge by Easter, although there may have to be a short-term solution if the Norfolk move isn't ready in time.

"But King Charles definitely wants him gone before the Easter church service, as the royals are photographed at it and do not want his specter looming over the occasion."

Religious Symbolism Adds Pressure To Eviction

Other sources close to the situation say the religious symbolism of Easter has added urgency to the call for Windsor to vacate from the Lodge.

One insider said: "Easter carries huge symbolic weight for the Royal Family, centered on togetherness and renewal. If Andrew were still based at Royal Lodge while the others attend church, it would create an uncomfortable distraction.

"This goes beyond practicalities. It's about appearances and religious meaning, and ensuring the spotlight remains on the service rather than on Andrew and his scandals."

Windsor is expected to relocate to Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, though officials acknowledge the move may not be immediate.

The property has been described as requiring significant renovation before it can be deemed secure enough for a former senior royal.

That has raised the possibility of temporary accommodation if Royal Lodge must be vacated before the work is completed.

Stubborn Delays And Tolerance Finally End

Photo of Andrew WIndsor and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew continued sharing Royal Lodge with Sarah Ferguson despite growing isolation.

One source has been sharply critical of Andrew's conduct during the current standoff over when he will leave the 31-room Lodge.

They added: "It's hard to tell whether he's intentionally stirring things up, being stubborn to the point of self-sabotage, or simply showing poor judgment.

"But with Andrew, any or all of those explanations would fit. He just doesn't seem capable of lying low, and time after time he makes choices that only deepen his problems.

"He is stacking up boxes in the Lodge, but moaning about when he will be able to move and not sticking to any of the King's deadlines so far."

Windsor has shared Royal Lodge with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, since their divorce, and the pair remain close.

Neither attended the royal family's traditional Christmas celebrations at Sandringham last year, underscoring their growing isolation from the rest of the family.

Another palace source said the deadline of Easter for the pair to move out of the Royal Lodge reflects a broader shift in how they are being treated by senior members of The Firm.

They added: "So far it's been one postponement after another. The King initially wanted Andrew gone by Christmas, then the deadline slipped to February after Andrew complained he needed extra time to deal with his things.

"That tolerance has now run out. Easter is being treated as the final cutoff, with no more room for delay. The era of patience is now over. Easter is now an immoveable line in the sand for Andrew and Fergie."

