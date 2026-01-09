EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Hit With 'Hard Deadline' to Get Out of Royal Lodge by Easter — For a Very Religious Reason

Despite repeated pressure to leave the estate as soon as possible, the former duke has resisted moving.

Sources now said that resistance has reached its limit, with Easter set by his older brother King Charles, 77, as an "immovable date" for his departure because senior members of the Royal Family will be in Windsor to mark the Christian holiday at the time and do not want him to still be there during their appearance at the service.

Each year, the monarch and senior royals attend Easter Sunday services at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, a cornerstone of the family's religious calendar.

This year the service will take place on April 5, bringing renewed focus to who is present and who is not.

Palace figures are said to be determined to prevent Windsor's continued presence at Royal Lodge from overshadowing the occasion.