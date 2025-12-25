EXCLUSIVE: 'He's An Obese Slob'! Royal Staff Reveal Depths of Andrew Windsor's Physical and Psychological Crisis as He Has a Lonely Christmas on the Sofa

The former Duke of York, stripped of his royal titles and honorary military positions over his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has also been forced to retreat from public life entirely.

Once a fixture at Sandringham and Buckingham Palace, Windsor now occupies a self-imposed exile in Windsor, spending his days riding and attending private shooting events without visitors.

"He's become very sedentary," a staff member said. "Most of his time is spent in front of the television, and he hardly leaves the house anymore."

Windsor's descent in 2025 is due to renewed scrutiny over his connections to convicted sex offender Epstein, coupled with revelations of financial arrangements at Royal Lodge.

Following the loss of his royal titles, he has struggled with both weight gain and deteriorating mental health.

"Andrew feels isolated and resentful," a source said.

"He's grappling with the reality of having lost his status, his role in the family, and much of his sense of purpose."