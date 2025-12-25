EXCLUSIVE: 'He's An Obese Slob'! Royal Staff Reveal Depths of Andrew Windsor's Physical and Psychological Crisis as He Has a Lonely Christmas on the Sofa
Dec. 25 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Blobby Andrew Windsor will spend Christmas largely alone, a shadow of the royal he once was, as his fall from grace leaves him physically isolated and psychologically embattled – with sources telling RadarOnline.com he is set to "gorge himself half to death on chocolates" as he slumps on his sofa.
Insiders tell us say the former prince, 65, has become almost "100 percent sedentary," spending long hours on his couch at his Windsor home, consumed by watching television, golf, and shooting, as the rest of the Royal family gathers for festive celebrations.
A Life Defined by TV and Isolation
The former Duke of York, stripped of his royal titles and honorary military positions over his links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has also been forced to retreat from public life entirely.
Once a fixture at Sandringham and Buckingham Palace, Windsor now occupies a self-imposed exile in Windsor, spending his days riding and attending private shooting events without visitors.
"He's become very sedentary," a staff member said. "Most of his time is spent in front of the television, and he hardly leaves the house anymore."
Windsor's descent in 2025 is due to renewed scrutiny over his connections to convicted sex offender Epstein, coupled with revelations of financial arrangements at Royal Lodge.
Following the loss of his royal titles, he has struggled with both weight gain and deteriorating mental health.
"Andrew feels isolated and resentful," a source said.
"He's grappling with the reality of having lost his status, his role in the family, and much of his sense of purpose."
The Secret Vigil Over a Disgraced Royal
A source close to the former prince added staff members are effectively keeping him under a "secret suicide watch" on orders from King Charles, concerned about his emotional state after being stripped of his royal honors.
"There's a careful watch over him," the source said. "Officials are ensuring he isn't left alone for long stretches and are keeping a close eye on him because of the immense pressure he's facing."
Despite the crisis, Andrew still finds solace in his role as grandfather to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's children – Sienna and Athena Mapelli Mozzi, and August and Ernest Brooksbank.
"Spending time with his grandchildren is one of the rare moments he truly lights up," said one source.
Yet family connections are strained.
Princess Beatrice, 37, is opting to spend Christmas abroad with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their children to avoid awkward encounters with her parents.
Reluctance to Leave the Royal Lodge
Windsor is set to move from his palatial $40million Royal Lodge home to the much humbler Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in early 2026 – and insiders say it will only "intensify his isolation."
The plain, brick-built property, while sizable, lacks the amenities of Royal Lodge and requires security upgrades and a massive renovation, sources say.
"He's reluctant to leave Royal Lodge," said a royal aide. "He's dragging his feet, hoping the whole thing might somehow disappear."
Royal observers note Windsor's former lifestyle, including social dinners, London clubs, and public appearances, is long behind him.
Friends who still maintain contact describe him as "a survivor" but warn that he is only able to "keep his head above water" as he has no job to contend with.
"If he had any other pressures in his life, such as upholding a job like a normal person, the feeling is it would push him to a total mental collapse," a source said.
An Uncertain Future and Public Hostility
With the fallout from the Epstein scandal continuing in the U.S., Windsor's future is uncertain.
Parliamentary inquiries, further document releases, and the logistics of the Royal Lodge handover all loom large for the disgraced ex-duke.
"He had hoped to stage a comeback through charity work, but now no one will have him," said a palace insider.
"He's seen as toxic both publicly and within the institution. For the moment, Andrew is totally alone and a slobby, obese couch potato."
His solitary Christmas lays bare a life that has unravelled entirely.