Stephen Miller Whines 'Picking Up Trash Is a Janitor's Job' in Resurfaced High School Video — as Calls for Him to Resign Over ICE Shooting Ramp Up

Photo of Stephen Miller
Source: MEGA

The White House is currently 'weighing' a potential promotion for Stephen Miller.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 9 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Stephen Miller whines about janitors from his high school days in a resurfaced video that has spread on social media amid calls for him to resign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The bizarre video clip was shared by Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show.

Miller Is 'Sick and Tired' in Resurfaced Video

Source: @latenightercom/X

MIller was escorted away from a microphone in resurfaced footage from his high school days.

In the footage, Miller rants, "Am I the only one that is sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us?"

Kimmel provided commentary on the clip, jokingly calling Miller a "lovely young man."

"Even for 2002, that was apparently too much, and so then when they tried to bring up the next speaker, all of a sudden it was okay to resist the authorities," he claimed.

The footage then resumes, with a woman saying, "Thank you, Stephen," clearly trying to move on to another speaker. It appears Miller tries to keep talking and ends up getting escorted away from the microphone.

"And they marched him straight to the White House, where he is now," Kimmel quipped. "So he's always been like this."

Miller's Cousin Rips Him on Social Media

Photo of Stephen Miller
Source: MEGA

Miller's cousin slammed him for having 'blood' on his hands.

As Radar previously reported, Miller's cousin annihilated him on social media following the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE agent this week in Minneapolis.

"When I called out my cousin for being the face of evil, I DID NOT stutter," Alisa Kasmer, the deputy chief of staff's cousin, wrote on Threads.

"Renee Nicole Good’s death is blood on YOUR hands, Stephen," she added. "I’m just glad our grandparents are no longer alive to witness the shame you have brought to our family."

Kasmer's "the face of evil" comment refers to a Facebook post she made taking Miller to task last year.

'I Grieve What You've Become'

Photo of Stephen Miller
Source: MEGA

Stephen Miller's cousin is wondering when his 'hateful obsession' will end.

In last year's post, Kasmer revealed she is living with the deep pain of watching "someone I once loved become the face of evil."

"I grieve what you’ve become, Stephen… I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries – including my own," she elaborated.

She detailed they both were raised Jewish and educated on horrific events such as the Holocaust.

"How can you do to others what has been done to us?" she asked. "How can you wake up each day and repeat the cruelty that our people barely escaped from?"

"Where does this hateful obsession end?" she later added. "What are you trying to build besides fear? Immigrants were a part of your upbringing. Is this cruelty your way of rejecting a part of yourself?" she continued, noting Miller's development was "a perfect storm of ego, fear, hate, and ambition – all of it mangled into something cruel and hollow, masquerading as strength."

Kasmer also boldly alleged he's "destroyed so many lives just to feed" his "obsession and ego" as well as to "uphold an administration so corrupt, so vile, I can barely comprehend it."

Miller's Future Promotion?

Photo of Stephen Miller
Source: MEGA

Many social media users called for Miller to resign after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman.

While many have called for Miller to resign in the wake of the shooting, Radar recently shared he could potentially be getting a big promotion following Nicolás Maduro's capture and ousting as the dictator of Venezuela.

"Miller has been the architect of the administration’s anti-immigration and border policy and took a central role in the effort to remove Maduro," a source claimed.

They also confirmed the White House is "weighing" a "more elevated role" for Miller.

