'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller Being Called to Resign 'Immediately' After Minneapolis Woman, 37, Was Shot Dead by Agent
Jan. 8 2026, Updated 3:24 p.m. ET
"ICE Barbie" Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller are being called to resign "immediately" after a Minneapolis woman was shot dead by an agent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Renee Good was allegedly attempting to flee from agents in her car yesterday when they shot and killed her, according to eyewitnesses.
Kristi Noem Called Upon to Resign
Federal agents told a different story, though, with the Department of Homeland Security alleging Good engaged in "domestic terrorism" and tried to run over the ICE agents. They said the shots were fired in self-defense and reported one officer needed to be treated at the hospital after allegedly being hit by her car.
In the wake of the incident, Noem, who serves as the Secretary of Homeland Security, is being called upon to depart her position.
Rep. Shontel Brown from Ohio took to X to write, "Kristi Noem must resign today. Her time as secretary has been a complete moral failure and a public safety disaster. ICE under her leadership has repeatedly ignored our laws, terrorized communities, and made America less safe. She must resign."
"American lives matter," another X member stated. "Kristi Noem must resign today."
A third person added: "Kristi Noem must resign immediately. Her role as secretary has been a public safety disaster full of lies to cover incompetency. Under her cosplay leadership ICE has become a terrorist organization and has made America less safe. Resign now!"
Stephen Milller Is Also Being Called Upon to Resign
United States Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller was also called upon to resign, with one person claiming he and Noem "set the 3000-a-day arrest targets."
"Anywhere else in the developed world, such a dysfunctional and dangerous agency wouldn't be allowed to continue operating. Catastrophic failure," one user wrote.
"ICE murdered again," another person wrote. "Renee Nicole Good #SayHerName. Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem must be back in front of CONGRESS and resign or [be] removed. All held accountable! #EnoughIsEnough."
"Stephen Miller needs to resign over this," another person noted.
Kristi Noem's Comments on Renee Good's Death
When asked at a press conference what she would say to Americans who have been listening to her comments about Good's murder being an act of domestic terrorism, which is in direct contradiction to what they saw/watched, she replied, "This vehicle was used to hit this officer. It was used as a weapon. And the officer feels as though his life was in jeopardy.
"It was used to perpetuate a violent act that this officer took action to protect himself and to protect his fellow law enforcement officers. So we'll let this continue to go forward and follow the same policies and procedures that every use-of-force situation does."
Noem also noted they've had "almost over 100 times that these vehicles have been used to ram law enforcement officers."
"When you take an action and use a weapon to harm someone and to incite violence against them and try to cause them injury or death, then it needs to be labeled exactly what it was," she added.
Kristi Noem's Thoughts on If She Believes the Use-Of-Force Was 'Commensurate' With Renee Good's Actions
Noem was also asked if she believes the use of force in this instance was commensurate with the actions of that vehicle and the driver, Noem had an answer ready.
She said: "When these individuals use their vehicles to try to ram our law enforcement and put their lives in jeopardy, that law enforcement officer has to make a decision to protect his life and the individuals around him as well."
After Good's death, many protests broke out around the country against ICE.