'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller Being Called to Resign 'Immediately' After Minneapolis Woman, 37, Was Shot Dead by Agent

Federal agents told a different story, though, with the Department of Homeland Security alleging Good engaged in "domestic terrorism" and tried to run over the ICE agents. They said the shots were fired in self-defense and reported one officer needed to be treated at the hospital after allegedly being hit by her car.

In the wake of the incident, Noem, who serves as the Secretary of Homeland Security, is being called upon to depart her position.

Rep. Shontel Brown from Ohio took to X to write, "Kristi Noem must resign today. Her time as secretary has been a complete moral failure and a public safety disaster. ICE under her leadership has repeatedly ignored our laws, terrorized communities, and made America less safe. She must resign."

"American lives matter," another X member stated. "Kristi Noem must resign today."

A third person added: "Kristi Noem must resign immediately. Her role as secretary has been a public safety disaster full of lies to cover incompetency. Under her cosplay leadership ICE has become a terrorist organization and has made America less safe. Resign now!"