EXCLUSIVE: Trump Third-Term Bombshell — The Don's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Teases 'A Lot Can Happen' as Rumors Swirl Prez Wants to Stay in White House
Jan. 8 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Kai Trump dropped several bombshells during her first-ever podcast interview, but her biggest insight was whether her grandfather, Donald Trump, will seek a third term as president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old has rattled Democrats with controversial remarks about wanting to remain in office, even though the U.S. Constitution's 22nd Amendment, ratified in 1951, limits presidents to two four-year terms.
'A Lot Can Happen Till 2028'
"He's not running for a third term. Sadly not, no," Kai told influencer Logan Paul during a Wednesday, January 7, appearance on his Impaulsive podcast.
However, the high school senior hedged her bets somewhat, adding, "I mean, who knows? A lot can happen till 2028."
Donald caused public uproar in March 2025 when he told NBC News that he was "not joking" about seeking a third term in office and suggested that "there are methods which you could do it."
Donald Trump's Third Term Comments
The Commander-in-Chief has since toned down his controversial rhetoric about staying in office.
In August 2025, he said, "No, probably not," when asked whether he would launch a campaign for a third term, even though he added, "I'd like to."
The tycoon finally seemed to concede that he wouldn't be able to skirt the Constitution's rules in October 2025, when he admitted he was "not allowed to run" in the 2028 presidential race, calling it "too bad."
Gavin Newsom 'Deeply Concerned' About Donald Trump 2028 Run Comments
California's Democratic Governor and likely 2028 presidential candidate, Gavin Newsom, made claims that Donald told him he wanted not just a third but a fourth term in office.
In an October 2025 interview with ABC's Jonathan Karl, the hard-left progressive warned, "They're not screwing around" with the idea.
When recalling a conversation he had with Donald in February of that year, Newsom, 58, claimed, "He was showing me a photo of – I turned around, he was at the Resolute [Desk], and he goes, 'Look over there.' I'm like, and I literally looked, and I looked at him. 'I'm like, 'OK.' I said, 'Third term?' He goes, 'No, fourth.' And it was FDR's painting up on the wall," referring to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States.
FDR served four terms, the last president to do so before the 22nd Amendment was ratified to ensure presidential term limits.
"I'm like, here we go. I said, 'We're perfect little sheep, aren't we?' He's laughing because we are," Newsom bleated.
Donald Trump 'Manifesting' Additional Terms
"I don't think he takes himself seriously, but he iterates. He throws things out. And he plays with it, and he sees how people react, and it manifests. Meaning, once a mind is stretched, it never goes back to its original form. And that's my concern," Newsom said about how he worried that Donald would find a way to make additional terms happen.
Despite Newsom's claims, Donald downplayed the notion of additional terms during a January 25, 2025, rally in Las Vegas shortly after his inauguration.
"It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve, not once but twice – or three times or four times," he cracked to the audience, who erupted in wild applause. The real estate magnate then quickly added, "No, it will be to serve twice."