EXCLUSIVE: Trump Third-Term Bombshell — The Don's Granddaughter Kai, 18, Teases 'A Lot Can Happen' as Rumors Swirl Prez Wants to Stay in White House

California's Democratic Governor and likely 2028 presidential candidate, Gavin Newsom, made claims that Donald told him he wanted not just a third but a fourth term in office.

In an October 2025 interview with ABC's Jonathan Karl, the hard-left progressive warned, "They're not screwing around" with the idea.

When recalling a conversation he had with Donald in February of that year, Newsom, 58, claimed, "He was showing me a photo of – I turned around, he was at the Resolute [Desk], and he goes, 'Look over there.' I'm like, and I literally looked, and I looked at him. 'I'm like, 'OK.' I said, 'Third term?' He goes, 'No, fourth.' And it was FDR's painting up on the wall," referring to Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the 32nd president of the United States.

FDR served four terms, the last president to do so before the 22nd Amendment was ratified to ensure presidential term limits.

"I'm like, here we go. I said, 'We're perfect little sheep, aren't we?' He's laughing because we are," Newsom bleated.