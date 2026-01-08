Tom Cruise's Beloved Church of Scientology Exposed: MAGA Singer Joy Villa Claims Organization 'Drained Nearly Two Million Dollars From Her' Before Leaving After 15 Years

Villa explained she didn't "enter Scientology as a lost nobody looking for relevance."

"I entered as a driven, faith-raised woman, searching for truth, healing, and purpose," she explained. "I was raised Christian. I loved Jesus. And Scientology told me I could keep Him. That lie kept me inside for fifteen years."

By the time she left, the singer had donated "nearly two million dollars" to the organization.

"I had given my time, my labor, my voice, my platform, and my influence," she noted. "I had lived at the Celebrity Centre in Hollywood for years, trained at the highest levels, and become one of their most visible success stories as a successful actress and singer."

She claimed Scientology splattered her face everywhere, and she was used as an example of the religion working.

"And on the outside, it looked like it did," she admitted.