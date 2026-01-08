Tom Cruise's Beloved Church of Scientology Exposed: MAGA Singer Joy Villa Claims Organization 'Drained Nearly Two Million Dollars From Her' Before Leaving After 15 Years
Jan. 8 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
MAGA singer Joy Villa is exposing Tom Cruise's beloved Church of Scientology after choosing to leave the controversial organization, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an exclusive tell-all essay, Villa revealed why she ultimately decided to walk away, alleging the Church was "slowly destroying" her.
Why Joy Villa Entered the Church of Scientology
Villa explained she didn't "enter Scientology as a lost nobody looking for relevance."
"I entered as a driven, faith-raised woman, searching for truth, healing, and purpose," she explained. "I was raised Christian. I loved Jesus. And Scientology told me I could keep Him. That lie kept me inside for fifteen years."
By the time she left, the singer had donated "nearly two million dollars" to the organization.
"I had given my time, my labor, my voice, my platform, and my influence," she noted. "I had lived at the Celebrity Centre in Hollywood for years, trained at the highest levels, and become one of their most visible success stories as a successful actress and singer."
She claimed Scientology splattered her face everywhere, and she was used as an example of the religion working.
"And on the outside, it looked like it did," she admitted.
Joy Villa Claims Scientology 'Took Credit' for Her Achievements
Villa acknowledged that, during her tenure at the Church, she achieved a lot of success, including walking the Grammy Awards red carpet multiple times and having Billboard number-one hits.
"And Scientology took credit for all of it," she claimed. "Every achievement was attributed not to God, not to talent, not to perseverance, but to auditing, donations, and loyalty to the organization. My success became propaganda. My life became marketing. What no one saw was the cost."
Villa then turned to slamming the religion, blasting it as "not a self-help system" but rather "a control system."
The singer insisted that, as one rises "the ranks" in Scientology, "scrutiny increases."
"Loyalty is everything," she detailed. "We were subjected to security checks. These were interrogations designed to determine whether we had ever had critical thoughts about the Church or its leader, David Miscavige.
"Let me be clear. Questioning David Miscavige is not allowed."
Joy Villa 'Was Breaking' in the Church of Scientology
While Villa stated she trusted Miscavige and "the structure" of Scientology, she now realizes she "was breaking."
When she found herself going to Scientology's global headquarters at Saint Hill Manor in the United Kingdom, Villa explained she reached a breaking point.
"I was working twelve-hour days, mentally depleted, spiritually numb, emotionally unraveling. I was deeply depressed. So depressed that I began to scare myself. I did not want to die, but I no longer wanted to live," she recalled.
She ended up leaving the U.K. and credits the distance with saving her life.
Villa detailed how "God began to heal her" and, when she asked God if she would ever go back to the Church, he told her to "leave Scientology."
After leaving the Church, Villa acknowledged she "walked away from everything I thought defined me."
"And I was rebaptized. Fully surrendered. No halfway faith. No spiritual substitutes," she stated.
"Leaving cost me years I will never get back. But it gave me something infinitely more valuable," she continued, encouraging others who are wondering if something feels wrong to "listen to that voice."
She added, "I will never go back."