Home > Politics > Barron Trump

Barron Trump's Future Wife? MAGA Demands Prez's 'Smart' Son Marries Danish Princess To Settle Greenland Dispute

Composite photo of Barron Trump and Princess Isabella
Source: MEGA

It is thought that Denmark could gift Donald Trump with Greenland as a dowry if Barron were to marry Princess Isabella.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's MAGA base is demanding his youngest son, Barron Trump, marry a Danish princess to help the United States take over Greenland, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Taking over Greeland has been a hot talking point for the president, especially in the wake of his administration's work in storming Venezuela and capturing Nicolás Maduro.

Article continues below advertisement

MAGA's Idea About Barron Trump and Princess Isabella

Photo of Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump has been reportedly working on refining his speech.

Donald has been insistent Greenland is a key to the United States' security, but the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has pushed back, insisting that the U.S. taking over Greenland would signal the collapse of NATO.

A now viral push from MAGA has emerged for Barron to marry Princess Isabella of Denmark, as they believe the "royal union" would solve Donald's problem in acquiring Greenland.

More specifically, it is thought that if Barron were to marry Isabella, Denmark would give Greenland to Donald as a dowry payment.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Princess Isabella
Source: MEGA

An X user said Donald Trump getting Greenland as a dowry for Princess Isabella would be 'the easiest diplomatic deal ever.'

The concept has gained so much traction that online users have started using AI to create images depicting Isabella in a wedding dress with a veil standing next to Barron in a tuxedo.

"The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark, and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment," one user on X insisted.

"So… should Barron Trump marry Denmark’s Princess Isabella and Greenland come to America as the dowry? Because honestly, that sounds like the easiest diplomatic deal ever," another similarly echoed.

Other X members poked fun at the idea, with one quipping Barron is "too tall for her" and another suggesting this is something that would have happened in "medieval times."

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump Is Working on Refining His Speech

Photo of Barron and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is said to be 'firecely protective' of son Barron.

Earlier this week, leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Denmark, and the United Kingdom released a joint statement about Greenland.

"Greenland belongs to its people, and only Denmark and Greenland can decide on matters concerning their relations," they declared.

While it's unlikely Barron will be pursuing Isabella, and this can be chalked up to an internet idea, Radar reported that the youngest Trump is working on refining his speech with elocution lessons.

An insider close to the family claimed Barron is "very focused on how he presents himself now."

"He's thoughtful, deliberate, and wants to be confident when he speaks, but he does it quietly, without drawing attention," the source continued.

Another insider claimed, "He stays away from the spotlight whenever possible. He’s very aware of his privacy, and his mother makes sure it stays that way. Melania is fiercely protective of him."

Melania Trump Watches Over Barron 'Closely'

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump wants Barron 'to have a normal life,' an insider claimed.

Ever since Donald's second term began in the White House, Barron has been under the public microscope again, but an insider insisted Melania has continued to watch over him "closely."

"She wants him to have a normal life – free from cameras and public pressure – while still giving him the tools he needs to succeed," the source detailed.

They elaborated: "She's always been hands-on, making sure he’s safe and grounded. That means guidance, protection, and helping him navigate the world on his own terms, alongside the grandparents who were there from day one."

