Barron Trump's Future Wife? MAGA Demands Prez's 'Smart' Son Marries Danish Princess To Settle Greenland Dispute

Earlier this week, leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Denmark, and the United Kingdom released a joint statement about Greenland.

"Greenland belongs to its people, and only Denmark and Greenland can decide on matters concerning their relations," they declared.

While it's unlikely Barron will be pursuing Isabella, and this can be chalked up to an internet idea, Radar reported that the youngest Trump is working on refining his speech with elocution lessons.

An insider close to the family claimed Barron is "very focused on how he presents himself now."

"He's thoughtful, deliberate, and wants to be confident when he speaks, but he does it quietly, without drawing attention," the source continued.

Another insider claimed, "He stays away from the spotlight whenever possible. He’s very aware of his privacy, and his mother makes sure it stays that way. Melania is fiercely protective of him."