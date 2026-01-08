Barron Trump 'Wants to Be Confident': Prez's 'Thoughtful' Son, 19, 'Quietly' Refining His Speech With Elocution Lessons to 'Lose His Slavic Accent'

As Shuter revealed, Barron is focusing on his speech in an effort to establish his own identity apart from his famous parents.

Old footage that has surfaced from when he was four years old shows Barron's accent is similar to his mother's, with one viral Larry King Live clip showing Barron saying he likes his suitcase in a thick accent.

As Radar recently reported, after photos of Barron popped up from Mar-a-Lago on Christmas Eve, his protective mother was less than enthused.

The pictures were reportedly taken by models Valeria Sokolova and Abla Sofy.

"Melania made it very clear that Barron's privacy is non-negotiable," a source spilled. "Anyone caught filming or taking pictures would face immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club."

"The message was clear: no cameras, no leaks. Private family moments stay private," another insider added.