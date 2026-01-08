Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
EXCLUSIVE: 'Zombified' Tommy Lee Jones, 79, Feared to Be 'Among the Walking Dead' After Drug 'Overdose' Death of Daughter, 34

picture of Tommy Lee Jones
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones was seen in public for the first time following his daughter's death.

Jan. 8 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Tommy Lee Jones has emerged into public view for the first time since the sudden death of his daughter, Victoria, but the sight of the shaky 79-year-old actor has prompted serious concern after he appeared visibly shaken and unsteady.

RadarOnline.com can reveal photographs of the grizzled movie tough guy that were taken in San Antonio, Texas, showing Jones leaning heavily on his third wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, as he walked with a limp.

'He's a Ghost of Himself'

picture of Tommy Lee Jones
Source: MEGA

Jones appeared in public for the first time after his daughter Victoria's death.

The images followed confirmation his troubled daughter, 34, had died in San Francisco in the early hours of New Year's Day, after being found unresponsive at the Fairmont hotel.

No official cause of death has yet been released, though sources claimed she was killed by a drug overdose.

Jones, an Oscar winner best known for films including The Fugitive and Men in Black II, has kept a low profile since the tragedy.

An insider claimed: "The man fans know just isn't there at the moment - grief has completely knocked him off balance. He's a ghost of himself, mentally and physically."

'Dead Man Walking'

picture of Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria Jones
Source: MEGA

Victoria had a history of substance abuse which triggered ugly altercation with her husband.

Another added, "Tommy is devastated. He's always been resilient and self-contained, and prided himself on being the strong, silent type – on and off-screen."

But, like with any parent, the loss of his daughter has overwhelmed him in a way nothing else ever has. But the fact he is now hobbling and unsteady also has people worried about his physical health.

"Some are saying he looks zombified in his eyes and movements, and there's fears he's now basically a dead man walking."

Death Details

picture of Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria Jones
Source: MEGA

The tragedy has left Jones visibly altered and emotionally broken, according to insiders.

Emergency services were called to the Fairmont hotel at approximately 2.52 am on January 1 after a guest alerted staff, reportedly believing Victoria to be intoxicated.

Paramedics attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful.

Law enforcement sources said there were no immediate signs of foul play, no visible trauma, and no drug paraphernalia found at the scene. An autopsy is pending.

Victoria is thought to have been staying at the hotel with friends to celebrate the new year. A source said she had begun using cocaine earlier in the evening.

In a 911 call, the incident was described as a "code 3 for the overdose," with a "color change" in the patient.

The San Francisco Police Department later confirmed officers responded to a report of a deceased person at the hotel, where the medical examiner conducted an investigation.

Daughter's Troubled Past And Family Grief

picture of Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria Jones
Source: MEGA

Jones' daughter, Victoria, was found dead in a San Francisco hotel in the early hours of New Year's Day.

On January 2, Jones and his family released a brief statement pleading for privacy, saying: "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

Victoria was born in 1991 and appeared alongside her father in several projects as a child, including a cameo in Men in Black II at age 11, and had a role in an episode of One Tree Hill.

She also appeared in The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, directed by Jones. Even though she stepped away from acting as an adult, she occasionally accompanied her father to public events.

In the months before her death, Victoria had faced legal troubles. Court records show she was arrested twice in 2025, including on charges related to driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of cocaine.

She pleaded not guilty and was due to appear in court later this month. Separate filings also referenced allegations of elder abuse, which she denied.

Sources close to the family added the combination of grief, age, and the absence of work commitments has all taken a visible toll on Jones. "He's stepped back to grieve in private," our insider said. "But the impact of losing a child so late in life has drained him emotionally and physically."

Jones shares a second child, Austin Leonard Jones, 43, with his former wife Kimberlea Cloughley.

