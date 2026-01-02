Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Death Latest: Victoria Jones, 34, Was Found Dead in Swanky San Francisco Hotel by Guest Who 'Thought She Was Drunk'

However, staffers quickly realized Victoria was unresponsive and immediately started CPR and called for an ambulance.

The San Francisco Fire Department said they responded to a call for medical aid at 2.52am, at which point first responders tried to revive Victoria before she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to sources, there were no signs of foul play, such as trauma to the body, and police did not find any drug paraphernalia on the scene.

There were also no signs that Victoria may have taken her own life.

It also remains unclear if she was a guest at the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel or how she came to be on the 14th floor.