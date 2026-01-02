Your tip
RadarOnline
Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Death Latest: Victoria Jones, 34, Was Found Dead in Swanky San Francisco Hotel by Guest Who 'Thought She Was Drunk'

picture of Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria Jones
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones' late daughter Victoria Jones was found unresponsive by a guest staying at the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel.

Jan. 2 2026, Updated 9:27 a.m. ET

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter was found unresponsive by a guest at a swanky San Francisco hotel, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Victoria Jones, 34, was spotted lying on the ground and considered "drunk" by the guest, who alerted hotel staff who rushed to the 14th floor.

Discovered By Guest On 14th Floor Laying On The Ground

picture of Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria Jones
Source: MEGA

The hotel guest who found Victoria laying on the ground of the 14th floor 'thought she was drunk.'

However, staffers quickly realized Victoria was unresponsive and immediately started CPR and called for an ambulance.

The San Francisco Fire Department said they responded to a call for medical aid at 2.52am, at which point first responders tried to revive Victoria before she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to sources, there were no signs of foul play, such as trauma to the body, and police did not find any drug paraphernalia on the scene.

There were also no signs that Victoria may have taken her own life.

It also remains unclear if she was a guest at the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel or how she came to be on the 14th floor.

Pronounced Dead At The Scene — No Signs of Foul Play

picture of Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria Jones
Source: MEGA

Victoria was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no signs of foul play.

The five-star hotel where Victoria was found dead sits atop the city's famed Nob Hill and is renowned for its incredible views

Victoria was the daughter of Tommy, 79, and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. She was born on September 3, 1991.

She quickly followed her father into acting, appearing in a small role in his 2002 film Men in Black II.

Victoria went on to appear in an episode of One Tree Hill in 2003 and was directed by her dad in the 2005 Western The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

While she had stopped acting by the time she was an adult, Victoria supported her dad at the Hollywood premiere of his 2017 film Just Getting Started, which co-starred Morgan Freeman and Rene Russo. They were joined by Tommy's third wife, Dawn Jones, whom he married in 2001.

Following In Her Father's Footsteps

picture of Dawn Jones, Victoria Jones and Tommy Lee Jones
Source: MEGA

Victoria poses on red carpet with Tommy and his third wife Dawn Jones at the 'Just Getting Started' premiere.

Exactly 20 years ago to the day that Victoria was found dead, the New Yorker published an interview with her dad, where he praised his then-14-year-old daughter's acting skills.

Victoria played a young Mexican girl in the movie, which was a family affair where Dawn was the film's still photographer.

"She's a good actress, has her SAG card, and speaks impeccable Spanish," he boasted to the publication, explaining his daughter's language skills. "When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish."

Tommy went on to reveal that he "fired" Victoria from the film after she refused to arise for an early-morning call time.

picture of Tommy Lee Jones
Source: MEGA

Tommy previously praised Victoria's acting skills.

"She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, 'Honey, this is work.' But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time," he recalled about the teen.

Oscar-winner Tommy has slowed down his acting career in recent years. He starred in two films in 2023, The Burial and Finestkind, and two other films in 2020.

