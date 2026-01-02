Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria, 34, Found Dead in San Francisco Hotel Room on New Year's Day

The five-star hotel where Victoria was found dead sits atop the city's famed Nob Hill and is renowned for its incredible views. It's unclear how long she had been staying there.

Victoria was the daughter of Tommy, 79, and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. She was born on September 3, 1991.

She quickly followed her father into acting, appearing in a small role in his 2002 film Men in Black II.

Victoria went on to appear in an episode of One Tree Hill in 2003 and was directed by her dad in the 2005 Western The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

While she had stopped acting by the time she was an adult, Victoria supported her dad at the Hollywood premiere of his 2017 film Just Getting Started, which co-starred Morgan Freeman and Rene Russo. They were joined by Tommy's third wife, Dawn Jones, whom he married in 2001.