Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Ticker > Celebrity Death

Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria, 34, Found Dead in San Francisco Hotel Room on New Year's Day

Photo of Tommy Lee and Victoria Jones
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones posed with his daughter, Victoria, at a December 2017 Hollywood premiere.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 1 2026, Published 9:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The New Year brought complete heartbreak for Tommy Lee Jones, whose 34-year-old daughter, Victoria, was found dead inside a room at the iconic Fairmont San Francisco Hotel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

San Francisco P.D. was called, and Victoria was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 1.

A cause of death has not been released.

Article continues below advertisement

Police Asking for Information in Victoria Jones' Death

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tommy Lee and Victoria Jones
Source: MEGA

Victoria posed with her proud dad at the red carpet premiere of his 2017 film 'Just Getting Started.'

"A white female around her mid-30s was found unresponsive, and the hotel staff was alerted," a source told the Daily Mail.

"CPR was done, but she was pronounced deceased by the emergency/ambulance crew that responded to the scene."

"On 1/1/26 at approximately 3:14 a.m., San Francisco Police officers responded to a hotel located on the 900 block of Mason Street regarding a report of a deceased person," a statement from the department read.

"At the scene, officers met with medics, who declared the adult female deceased. The Medical Examiner arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation," it continued, asking anyone with information to call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text tips to TIP411 "and begin the message with SFPD."

Article continues below advertisement

Hollywood History

Photo of Tommy Lee Jones, Victoria Jones, Dawn Jones
Source: MEGA

Victoria and her father posed alongside his third wife, Dawn Jones, at the premiere.

The five-star hotel where Victoria was found dead sits atop the city's famed Nob Hill and is renowned for its incredible views. It's unclear how long she had been staying there.

Victoria was the daughter of Tommy, 79, and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. She was born on September 3, 1991.

She quickly followed her father into acting, appearing in a small role in his 2002 film Men in Black II.

Victoria went on to appear in an episode of One Tree Hill in 2003 and was directed by her dad in the 2005 Western The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

While she had stopped acting by the time she was an adult, Victoria supported her dad at the Hollywood premiere of his 2017 film Just Getting Started, which co-starred Morgan Freeman and Rene Russo. They were joined by Tommy's third wife, Dawn Jones, whom he married in 2001.

Article continues below advertisement

Gushing About His Daughter

Photo of Tommy Lee Jones and wife Dawn
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones and wife Dawn attended a 2019 screening of his film, 'Ad Astra.'

Exactly 20 years ago to the day that Victoria was found dead, the New Yorker published an interview with her dad, where he praised his then-14-year-old daughter's acting skills.

Victoria played a young Mexican girl in the movie, which was a family affair where Dawn was the film's still photographer.

"She's a good actress, has her SAG card, and speaks impeccable Spanish," he boasted to the publication, explaining his daughter's language skills. "When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish."

READ MORE ON Breaking News Ticker
Photo of Tatiana Schlossberg

Caroline Kennedy's Daughter Dead at 35: Tatiana Schlossberg Dies Weeks After Announcing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis In Heartbreaking Essay

Photo of Jill Biden

Jill Biden's Ex-husband's Wife Dead at 64 After Police Responded to Domestic Violence Call and Found Her Unresponsive Body in Living Room

On Working With His Then-Teenage Daughter

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Tommy Lee Jones
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones won an Oscar in 1993 for his Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'The Fugitive.'

Tommy went on to reveal that he "fired" Victoria from the film after she refused to arise for an early-morning call time.

"She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, 'Honey, this is work.' But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time," he recalled about the teen.

Oscar-winner Tommy has slowed down his acting career in recent years. He starred in two films in 2023, The Burial and Finestkind, and two other films in 2020.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.