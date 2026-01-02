Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria, 34, Found Dead in San Francisco Hotel Room on New Year's Day
Jan. 1 2026, Published 9:26 p.m. ET
The New Year brought complete heartbreak for Tommy Lee Jones, whose 34-year-old daughter, Victoria, was found dead inside a room at the iconic Fairmont San Francisco Hotel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
San Francisco P.D. was called, and Victoria was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, January 1.
A cause of death has not been released.
Police Asking for Information in Victoria Jones' Death
"A white female around her mid-30s was found unresponsive, and the hotel staff was alerted," a source told the Daily Mail.
"CPR was done, but she was pronounced deceased by the emergency/ambulance crew that responded to the scene."
"On 1/1/26 at approximately 3:14 a.m., San Francisco Police officers responded to a hotel located on the 900 block of Mason Street regarding a report of a deceased person," a statement from the department read.
"At the scene, officers met with medics, who declared the adult female deceased. The Medical Examiner arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation," it continued, asking anyone with information to call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text tips to TIP411 "and begin the message with SFPD."
Hollywood History
The five-star hotel where Victoria was found dead sits atop the city's famed Nob Hill and is renowned for its incredible views. It's unclear how long she had been staying there.
Victoria was the daughter of Tommy, 79, and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. She was born on September 3, 1991.
She quickly followed her father into acting, appearing in a small role in his 2002 film Men in Black II.
Victoria went on to appear in an episode of One Tree Hill in 2003 and was directed by her dad in the 2005 Western The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.
While she had stopped acting by the time she was an adult, Victoria supported her dad at the Hollywood premiere of his 2017 film Just Getting Started, which co-starred Morgan Freeman and Rene Russo. They were joined by Tommy's third wife, Dawn Jones, whom he married in 2001.
Gushing About His Daughter
Exactly 20 years ago to the day that Victoria was found dead, the New Yorker published an interview with her dad, where he praised his then-14-year-old daughter's acting skills.
Victoria played a young Mexican girl in the movie, which was a family affair where Dawn was the film's still photographer.
"She's a good actress, has her SAG card, and speaks impeccable Spanish," he boasted to the publication, explaining his daughter's language skills. "When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish."
On Working With His Then-Teenage Daughter
Tommy went on to reveal that he "fired" Victoria from the film after she refused to arise for an early-morning call time.
"She had to get up at 5 a.m. for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, 'Honey, this is work.' But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time," he recalled about the teen.
Oscar-winner Tommy has slowed down his acting career in recent years. He starred in two films in 2023, The Burial and Finestkind, and two other films in 2020.