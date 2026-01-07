Your tip
Tommy Lee Jones Health Fears: Veteran Actor, 79, 'In Decline' as Worried Pals Claim Daughter's Death Has 'Hit Him Like a Ton of Bricks'

picture of Tommy Lee Jones
Source: MEGA

Tommy Lee Jones has sparked health fears in the wake of daughter's death after he was spotted looking frail and limping in Texas.

Jan. 7 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

Tommy Lee Jones has sparked health fears following the tragic death of his daughter, as pals claim her passing has hit the veteran actor "like a ton of bricks."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood veteran’s appearance in the wake of daughter Victoria, 34, being found dead inside an upmarket San Francisco hotel last week has prompted concern.

Looking Very Frail

picture of Tommy Lee Jones
Source: MEGA

Jones looks 'in decline' according to pals who fear for his well-being.

The Men in Black star, 79, was recently pictured looking frail while leaning heavily on his third wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, and limping while out in San Antonio, Texas.

An insider told the Daily Mail: 'He is not himself right now.

"Tommy is heartbroken. For a tough guy and one that usually has it all together, the stress of losing a child has clearly hit him like a ton of bricks.

"Not that work would help, but he isn't currently working on anything to keep his mind off the grief.

"He's taking this time to mourn — but he's also lived a life and has always wanted to age gracefully.

"And all that combined has clearly taken a toll on his appearance."

Daughter's Death Has 'Taken Toll On His Appearance'

picture of Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria Jones
Source: MEGA

Jones' daughter Victoria was found dead in a San Francisco hotel in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Victoria Jones was found on the floor of the Fairmont hotel by a fellow guest in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Emergency services were called to the hotel at approximately 2.52 am, but attempts to revive Victoria were unsuccessful.

No official cause of death has been released, but reports have emerged of a suspected overdose, following a history of alleged cocaine and alcohol abuse.

RadarOnline.com reported Victoria was locked in a turbulent and increasingly physical struggle with her husband over her drug abuse in the months leading up to her suspected overdose death.

Authorities say the fatal incident followed a series of escalating drug-related confrontations between Jones and her husband, Napa vineyard owner Navek Ceja, 44, including a violent altercation that resulted in her arrest for domestic violence.

History Of Drug Abuse

picture of Tommy Lee Jones and Victoria Jones
Source: MEGA

Victoria had a history of substance abuse which triggered ugly altercation with her husband.

Police records show Jones had a documented history of substance abuse.

In April, Napa Police Department officers were called to Ceja Vineyards just after midnight following reports of a woman in distress. Ceja told officers his wife had been using cocaine for 48 hours.

When police arrived at the "ultra-premium" winery, they found Jones incoherent.

She reportedly told officers the 911 call had been a "mistake."

Officers noted she was talking rapidly, "was fighting with her body movements," and had dried blood on one nostril. Police also observed a "white residue" on her tongue. Jones admitted to using the drug and resisted arrest.

picture of Tommy Lee Jones, Victoria Jones and Dawn Jones
Source: MEGA

Jones was snapped leaning heavily on his third wife Dawn and limping days after Victoria's death.

After being booked into Napa County Jail, officers discovered a small plastic baggie containing white powder in her coat. She was charged with being under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, and possessing a controlled substance.

Two months later, the couple’s conflict turned physical during a stay at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Sonoma, where rooms start at $935 a night. Charging documents state Jones and Ceja "came to blows" during an argument over her continued drug use and alcohol consumption.

Ceja was left with a reddened face after Jones allegedly slapped him twice. Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. A mugshot taken after the incident shows her looking "shamefaced," with a small mark visible beneath her eye.

Both criminal cases were still pending at the time of Jones’ death. She was scheduled to return to court on January 20 for the domestic violence charge.

