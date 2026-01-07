EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Braced for 2026 Takedown of One of Its Most Controversial Members — As Best-Selling Author Reveals Next Name on His Firm 'Hit List'
Jan. 7 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Royal assassin author Andrew Lownie has barely finished detonating one bomb under the House of Windsor before lining up his next target from The Firm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fresh from publishing Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, about shamed Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, the historian has confirmed his next target will be the late Prince Philip – a revelation sources told us has prompted quiet alarm inside royal circles already reeling from the fallout of his previous work.
Andrew Lownie Lines Up Next Royal Target
Lownie's recent biography of the former Prince Andrew and Ferguson was released last year and immediately reignited scrutiny around the disgraced duke.
Now, the author says he has already begun assembling what he describes as a "warts and all" account of Philip's life, dedicating the next four years to a project that will coincide with nearly a decade since the duke died in 2021 at the age of 99.
A Forensic Dig Into Prince Philip's Past
Lownie said: "I've put in all the Freedom of Information requests (in) for a Prince Philip book already... I'm working very hard to get what I can."
He added one of his earliest discoveries was a long-classified school report belonging to Philip, saying: "Why they kept it classified for 100 years, I don't know. But I've got it. It shows his recommendations for the Royal Navy, and it's now at last declassified and available."
The historian believes the moment is ripe for his latest book.
"People might be ready to hear some of the stories about his private life," he added. "People expect more transparency from the monarchy now."
Sources close to the royal household say that expectation is precisely what has caused unease, with one insider noting the palace is "fully aware of what Lownie has already uncovered once, and there's real anxiety about what comes next."
A Royal 'Hit List'
Lownie's said to be planning for a summer 2026 release for his book on Philip, whose life was filled with outrageousness, including racist remarks and rumors about his womanizing.
He is also feared by the royals to be preparing a revised biography on Windsor, in light of the fact he has now been stripped of his royal titles in light of his relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
An upcoming forensic dissection of Philip's life has left senior figures of The Firm bracing for more sustained reputational damage to the scandal-rocked institution.
One source claimed the family is "quaking at the prospect of another Lownie volume landing just as they are trying to project stability," adding the author's methodical use of declassified material has proven "far more destabilizing than gossip ever could."
They added: "Once Andrew Lownie turns the spotlight on a royal, it doesn't move on quietly. The fear is not just what he's already published on the likes of Andrew – it's what he's still digging up."
Another royal insider said they regard Lownie as having a "hit list" of royal figures he is yet to "take down."
The source explained: "This man seems on a mission to destabilize the monarchy with his forensic takedowns of their most senior figures. When they hear he has a new project on the go, the royals start to get scared."
Lownie has said he is planning a revised version of his book on Andrew, as so many whistleblowers started to contact him with more material after its publication.