EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Braced for 2026 Takedown of One of Its Most Controversial Members — As Best-Selling Author Reveals Next Name on His Firm 'Hit List'

Lownie's said to be planning for a summer 2026 release for his book on Philip, whose life was filled with outrageousness, including racist remarks and rumors about his womanizing.

He is also feared by the royals to be preparing a revised biography on Windsor, in light of the fact he has now been stripped of his royal titles in light of his relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

An upcoming forensic dissection of Philip's life has left senior figures of The Firm bracing for more sustained reputational damage to the scandal-rocked institution.

One source claimed the family is "quaking at the prospect of another Lownie volume landing just as they are trying to project stability," adding the author's methodical use of declassified material has proven "far more destabilizing than gossip ever could."

They added: "Once Andrew Lownie turns the spotlight on a royal, it doesn't move on quietly. The fear is not just what he's already published on the likes of Andrew – it's what he's still digging up."

Another royal insider said they regard Lownie as having a "hit list" of royal figures he is yet to "take down."

The source explained: "This man seems on a mission to destabilize the monarchy with his forensic takedowns of their most senior figures. When they hear he has a new project on the go, the royals start to get scared."

Lownie has said he is planning a revised version of his book on Andrew, as so many whistleblowers started to contact him with more material after its publication.