Tommy Lee Jones' Family Friends Say They Were 'Terrified' the Actor's Daughter Victoria Would Become the 'Next Nick Reiner' Before Her Tragic Death
Jan. 3 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
More information is starting to come out following the sudden death of Victoria Jones, the 34-year-old daughter of Oscar-winning actor Tommy Lee Jones, who was found unresponsive on New Year’s Day at a luxury San Francisco hotel.
Friends say the tragedy, while devastating, followed years of mounting concern that Victoria’s escalating struggles with addiction and anger could end in catastrophe, RadarOnline.com can report.
'We Were All Terrified'
“We were all terrified she was headed for disaster and could potentially hurt someone she loved,” a longtime friend revealed. “Victoria had a history with substances. She was brilliant one minute, and then the addiction would take over. Her rage toward her parents was intense — nothing seemed to reach her, and it made all of us worry.”
According to 911 dispatch audio, paramedics were sent to the scene for a “code 3 for the overdose, color change” in the early hours of Thursday morning. “It was fentanyl-related,” a senior San Francisco police officer told reporter Rob Shuter. “People get all their drugs with fentanyl now. Everything is laced. It’s tragic.”
Friends say those dangers were long understood within Victoria’s inner circle, with one insider admitting, “We feared she’d become the next Nick Reiner,” referencing the late son of director Rob Reiner, whose death similarly shook Hollywood.
DUI, Domestic Battery and Elder Abuse
Court records show Victoria’s struggles had increasingly spilled into public view. In 2025 alone, she was arrested three times, including incidents in Napa and Santa Cruz counties involving allegations of drug possession, DUI, domestic battery and elder abuse.
“She kept getting in trouble, and every time her parents would rescue her,” a family friend said. “But the pull of addiction is merciless.”
Victoria was discovered by a hotel guest on the 14th floor of the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel, according to sources. The guest initially believed she was intoxicated and alerted hotel staff, who quickly realized she was unresponsive. CPR was administered as emergency services were called.
The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed it responded to a medical aid call at 2:52 a.m. First responders attempted lifesaving measures before Victoria was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say there were no visible signs of trauma, no drug paraphernalia found, and no indication she had taken her own life.
It remains unclear whether Victoria was staying at the hotel or how she ended up on the 14th floor.
A Once Promising Future
Victoria, who appeared onscreen alongside her father as a child, once showed early promise. “She had charisma, she had brains, but drugs and anger toward her family took that from her. It’s a tragedy that no one should have to endure,” a former co-worker said.
As Victoria’s parents mourn privately, friends are left grappling with a loss they feared for years — and one they desperately hoped would never come.