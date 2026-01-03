Tommy Lee Jones' Family Friends Say They Were 'Terrified' the Actor's Daughter Victoria Would Become the 'Next Nick Reiner' Before Her Tragic Death

Court records show Victoria’s struggles had increasingly spilled into public view. In 2025 alone, she was arrested three times, including incidents in Napa and Santa Cruz counties involving allegations of drug possession, DUI, domestic battery and elder abuse.

“She kept getting in trouble, and every time her parents would rescue her,” a family friend said. “But the pull of addiction is merciless.”

Victoria was discovered by a hotel guest on the 14th floor of the Fairmont San Francisco Hotel, according to sources. The guest initially believed she was intoxicated and alerted hotel staff, who quickly realized she was unresponsive. CPR was administered as emergency services were called.

The San Francisco Fire Department confirmed it responded to a medical aid call at 2:52 a.m. First responders attempted lifesaving measures before Victoria was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say there were no visible signs of trauma, no drug paraphernalia found, and no indication she had taken her own life.

It remains unclear whether Victoria was staying at the hotel or how she ended up on the 14th floor.