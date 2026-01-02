Horrifying Discovery: Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria's Emergency Call Was For 'Possible Overdose and Color Change' After She Was Found Dead at California Hotel

In the dispatch audio, the call was relayed to first responders as a "code 3 for the overdose, color change," according to TMZ.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department reportedly said officers arrived at the Fairmont San Francisco at approximately 3:14 A.M. following a report of a suspected death.

At the hotel, officers met with paramedics, who declared the adult female deceased. The Medical Examiner was also called to the scene and conducted an investigation.

Victoria's cause of death has not been released at this time.