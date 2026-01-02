Horrifying Discovery: Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria's Emergency Call Was For 'Possible Overdose and Color Change' After She Was Found Dead at California Hotel
Jan. 2 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Heartbreaking new details have emerged about the death of Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria.
Police were said to be responding to a suspected overdose 911 call when they arrived at a luxury San Francisco hotel shortly before 3 A.M. on New Year's Day, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Victoria was found inside the Fairmont San Francisco, and after paramedics assessed her, she was pronounced dead at age 34.
Police Responded to a 'Code 3 Overdose'
In the dispatch audio, the call was relayed to first responders as a "code 3 for the overdose, color change," according to TMZ.
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department reportedly said officers arrived at the Fairmont San Francisco at approximately 3:14 A.M. following a report of a suspected death.
At the hotel, officers met with paramedics, who declared the adult female deceased. The Medical Examiner was also called to the scene and conducted an investigation.
Victoria's cause of death has not been released at this time.
Fairmont San Francisco Guest Discovers Victoria
As Radar reported, an unnamed Fairmont San Francisco guest allegedly discovered Victoria lying on the ground and initially assumed she was very "drunk."
The guest was said to alert hotel staff, who rushed up to the 14th floor and quickly discovered the 34-year-old woman was unresponsive. Staff were said to perform CPR while an ambulance was called.
Around 2:52 A.M., the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a call for medical aid at the hotel and also attempted to resuscitate Victoria.
Sources reportedly claimed there were no apparent signs that Victoria took her own life or any foul play, such as harm to her body.
Police were also said not to have found any drug paraphernalia at the scene.
Still, many questions remain unanswered about the shocking situation, including whether or not Victoria was a guest at the Fairmont San Francisco or how she ended up on the 14th floor of the hotel.
A Life Ended Too Soon
Jones, 79, and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley, welcomed Victoria to the world on September 3, 1991.
Victoria followed in her father's Hollywood footsteps and appeared in the 2002 sci-fi comedy-action flick, Men in Black II, starring Jones and Will Smith as alien-hunting government agents.
She later appeared in an episode of the hit television drama One Tree Hill in 2003, and in 2005, Jones directed her in his western film The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.
Jones previously opened up about then-14-year-old Victoria's talents and praised her acting abilities.
"She's a good actress, has her SAG card, and speaks impeccable Spanish," he told the New Yorker. "When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish."
While Victoria eventually stepped away from chasing silver screen dreams as an adult, she continued to support her father's work.
She attended the 2017 premiere of his comedy-action film Just Getting Started, in which he starred alongside Morgan Freeman and Rene Russo.
In red carpet photos from the premiere, Victoria was seen smiling alongside her dad and his third wife, Dawn Laurel-Jones, whom he married in 2001.