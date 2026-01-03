Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria Was Locked in Explosive Physical War With Vineyard Tycoon Husband as Drug Abuse Tore Marriage Apart
Jan. 3 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Victoria Jones, the daughter of Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones, was locked in a turbulent and increasingly physical struggle with her husband over her drug abuse in the months leading up to her suspected overdose death, RadarOnline.com can report.
Jones, 34, was reportedly found dead at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Escalating Confrontations
Authorities say the fatal incident followed a series of escalating drug-related confrontations between Jones and her husband, Napa vineyard owner Navek Ceja, 44, including a violent altercation that resulted in her arrest for domestic violence.
Police records show Jones had a documented history of substance abuse. In April, Napa Police Department officers were called to Ceja Vineyards just after midnight following reports of a woman in distress. Ceja told officers his wife had been using cocaine for 48 hours.
When police arrived at the “ultra-premium” winery, they found Jones incoherent. She reportedly told officers the 911 call had been a “mistake”. Officers noted she was talking rapidly, “was fighting with her body movements”, and had dried blood on one nostril. Police also observed a “white residue” on her tongue. Jones admitted to using the drug and resisted arrest.
After being booked into Napa County Jail, officers discovered a small plastic baggie containing white powder in her coat. She was charged with being under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, and possessing a controlled substance.
Physical Fights
Two months later, the couple’s conflict turned physical during a stay at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Sonoma, where rooms start at $935 a night. Charging documents state Jones and Ceja “came to blows” during an argument over her continued drug use and alcohol consumption.
Ceja was left with a reddened face after Jones allegedly slapped him twice. Jones was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. A mugshot taken after the incident shows her looking “shamefaced”, with a small mark visible beneath her eye.
Both criminal cases were still pending at the time of Jones’ death. She was scheduled to return to court on January 20 for the domestic violence charge.
Multiple Welfare Checks
Law enforcement sources said Jones had been staying at the Fairmont Hotel for at least three days before she was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Family members reportedly requested multiple welfare checks after not hearing from her for several days.
One previous well-being check last year, sources said, was prompted by concerns over her suspected drug use.