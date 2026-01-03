Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria Was Locked in Explosive Physical War With Vineyard Tycoon Husband as Drug Abuse Tore Marriage Apart

Authorities say the fatal incident followed a series of escalating drug-related confrontations between Jones and her husband, Napa vineyard owner Navek Ceja, 44, including a violent altercation that resulted in her arrest for domestic violence.

Police records show Jones had a documented history of substance abuse. In April, Napa Police Department officers were called to Ceja Vineyards just after midnight following reports of a woman in distress. Ceja told officers his wife had been using cocaine for 48 hours.

When police arrived at the “ultra-premium” winery, they found Jones incoherent. She reportedly told officers the 911 call had been a “mistake”. Officers noted she was talking rapidly, “was fighting with her body movements”, and had dried blood on one nostril. Police also observed a “white residue” on her tongue. Jones admitted to using the drug and resisted arrest.

After being booked into Napa County Jail, officers discovered a small plastic baggie containing white powder in her coat. She was charged with being under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, and possessing a controlled substance.