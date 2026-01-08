Jimmy Kimmel In Fresh Rant at Donald Trump: Chat Show Host Hits Out at 'Maniac' Prez Over Defense of ICE Officer Who Shot Woman Dead

During his monologue for the comedian's Wednesday night’s show, Kimmel slammed Trump's characterisation of Good's behavior during her final moments: "Now, I saw this video. It didn't look like anybody got run over to me.

"It looked to me like a woman got scared, tried to drive away, and they shot her."

He was quick to add, however, that a ruling on blame was for "the court to decide."

Footage of the shooting showed the victim blocking the road with her car until ICE agents told her to move away.

She reversed to head back down the road as an agent tried to open its driver-side door handle before she drove off. Three shots then rang out.