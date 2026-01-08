Jimmy Kimmel In Fresh Rant at Donald Trump: Chat Show Host Hits Out at 'Maniac' Prez Over Defense of ICE Officer Who Shot Woman Dead
Jan. 8 2026, Published 8:54 a.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel has reignited his feud with Donald Trump by slamming the president for defending ICE agents killing a woman in Minnesota.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the chat show host, 58, branded Trump, 79, a "maniac" after he stating the killing was an act of "self-defense" in a statement posted on Truth Social.
Brutal Killing At ICE Protest
Mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot dead by an as-yet-unidentified ICE agent on Wednesday.
ICE claimed she deliberately drove her burgundy SUV at agents, while the Department of Homeland Security claimed the middle-aged white woman "weaponized her vehicle" and called her actions an "act of domestic terrorism", but witnesses dispute this characterisation.
Trump said the shooting appeared to be an act of "self-defense," adding that after watching a clip of the incident, it was "hard to believe" the agent was still alive. However, other clips purportedly showed the ICE officer was unharmed.
He added: "The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, wilfully and viciously ran over the ICE officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense."
President Defiant In Belief ICE Agent Was Targeted
During his monologue for the comedian's Wednesday night’s show, Kimmel slammed Trump's characterisation of Good's behavior during her final moments: "Now, I saw this video. It didn't look like anybody got run over to me.
"It looked to me like a woman got scared, tried to drive away, and they shot her."
He was quick to add, however, that a ruling on blame was for "the court to decide."
Footage of the shooting showed the victim blocking the road with her car until ICE agents told her to move away.
She reversed to head back down the road as an agent tried to open its driver-side door handle before she drove off. Three shots then rang out.
Kimmel's Response To Trump On Chat Show
Good lost control of the SUV and slammed it into parked cars and a light pole at high speed, prompting screams of shock from horrified onlookers. Her SUV was seen with a bullet hole through the driver's side windshield.
Following the fatal ICE shooting, Minneapolis' mayor Jacob Frey demanded ICE '"get the f--k out" of the city.
He said: "What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They are ripping families apart, sowing chaos in the streets and, in this case, quite literally killing people," the fired-up mayor told reporters shortly after the fatal shooting.
"This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.
"To ICE, get the f--- out of Minneapolis," he continued. "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some sort of safety, and you are doing the opposite."
Frey also urged citizens to be wary of statements coming from the Department of Homeland Security about their operations.
"Do not let them tell you what they are doing is creating safety," he said. "They are not. It is having the opposite impact."
RadarOnline.com reported Good’s wife blamed herself for the tragedy, claiming she was the reason why the poet was at the protest.