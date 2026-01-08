Wife of ICE Shooting Victim Breaks Down in Tears and Blames Herself for Tragedy — 'I Made Her Come Down Here, It's My Fault'

Mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good, 37, has been identified as the woman shot dead by agents on Wednesday during a confrontation in Minnesota .

The grieving wife of the ICE shooting victim has blamed herself for the tragedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

ICE agents confront Good in her car before they shot her claiming she deliberately drove her car at them.

Harrowing footage from the scene showed the unidentified woman in tears over the shooting death of Good and she admitted encouraging her partner to confront agents.

She could be heard saying: "I made her come down here, it's my fault.

"They just shot my wife."

Witnesses claimed Good and her wife were acting as legal observers and filming the protest when she was shot three times in the face at a protest in Minneapolis.

But Good's mother, Donna Ganger, has denied reports that her daughter would have been "part of anything like" the protests against ICE that were taking place at the location where she was killed.

She said: "That's so stupid.