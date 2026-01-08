Wife of ICE Shooting Victim Breaks Down in Tears and Blames Herself for Tragedy — 'I Made Her Come Down Here, It's My Fault'
Jan. 8 2026, Published 8:10 a.m. ET
The grieving wife of the ICE shooting victim has blamed herself for the tragedy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good, 37, has been identified as the woman shot dead by agents on Wednesday during a confrontation in Minnesota.
Controversial Killing
Harrowing footage from the scene showed the unidentified woman in tears over the shooting death of Good and she admitted encouraging her partner to confront agents.
She could be heard saying: "I made her come down here, it's my fault.
"They just shot my wife."
Witnesses claimed Good and her wife were acting as legal observers and filming the protest when she was shot three times in the face at a protest in Minneapolis.
But Good's mother, Donna Ganger, has denied reports that her daughter would have been "part of anything like" the protests against ICE that were taking place at the location where she was killed.
She said: "That's so stupid.
Mass Protests Sparked By Death
"Renee was one of the kindest people I've ever known.
"She was extremely compassionate. She's taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being."
The distraught mother added that her daughter "was probably terrified."
The footage emerged amid tense rhetoric surrounding who was to blame for the woman's death as public officials remained fiercely divided.
ICE claimed Good deliberately drove her burgundy SUV at agents — something that was disputed by witnesses and Mayor Jacob Frey even called 'bulls---.”
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described Good's actions on Wednesday as "an act of domestic terrorism" and defended her officer's actions.
Mayor Demands ICE Leave Minneapolis
She later confirmed ICE operations are still underway in Minnesota in spite of the controversy.
Vice President J.D. Vance said agents were going to "work even harder" after the woman was shot.
"I want every ICE officer to know that their president, vice president, and the entire administration stands behind them," he said.
"To the radicals assaulting them, doxxing them, and threatening them: congratulations, we're going to work even harder to enforce the law.'
President Trump called the dead woman a "professional agitator" and claimed she was shot in "self defense."
Mayor Frey told Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE agents: "get the f--- out of Minneapolis" after the shooting
He said: "What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust. They are ripping families apart, sowing chaos in the streets and, in this case, quite literally killing people," the fired-up mayor told reporters shortly after the fatal shooting.
"This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.
"To ICE, get the f--- out of Minneapolis," he continued. "We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some sort of safety, and you are doing the opposite."
Frey also urged citizens to be wary of statements coming from the Department of Homeland Security about their operations.
"Do not let them tell you what they are doing is creating safety," he said. "They are not. It is having the opposite impact."