EXCLUSIVE: Royal Bribery Storm — Desperate Sarah Ferguson 'Turns Grifter' by 'Using Huge Threats to Shake Down Frail Queen Camilla for Cash'

Shattered Sarah Ferguson, Britain's disgraced former Duchess of York, is drowning her sorrows in booze during her dwindling days in Windsor's Royal Lodge and demanding that Queen Camilla come to her defense – or else, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Sarah keeps saying that Camilla owes her. She cannot believe that she's suddenly being treated like some problem to avoid," an insider confided.

"She says she stood by Camilla through the darkest years, and now that she needs a bit of loyalty back, all she gets is silence."