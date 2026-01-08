EXCLUSIVE: Royal Bribery Storm — Desperate Sarah Ferguson 'Turns Grifter' by 'Using Huge Threats to Shake Down Frail Queen Camilla for Cash'
Jan. 8 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Shattered Sarah Ferguson, Britain's disgraced former Duchess of York, is drowning her sorrows in booze during her dwindling days in Windsor's Royal Lodge and demanding that Queen Camilla come to her defense – or else, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Sarah keeps saying that Camilla owes her. She cannot believe that she's suddenly being treated like some problem to avoid," an insider confided.
"She says she stood by Camilla through the darkest years, and now that she needs a bit of loyalty back, all she gets is silence."
Fergie Fumes Over Royal Snub
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Fergie – and ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – lost their cherished royal titles, social standing and crown-owned residence over their links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Camilla's hubby, King Charles, publicly decreed that his brother Andrew has lost the right to call himself prince and Duke of York – erasing Ferguson's courtesy title of duchess – and must vacate Royal Lodge, where he and Fergie have lived together for decades despite their divorce in 1996 after 10 years of marriage.
According to courtiers, 66-year-old Fergie is now fuming over being treated as an outcast when she was always supportive of Camilla, 78, and her 20-year marriage to the king – even though many have considered the queen a homewrecker for being Charles' longtime mistress during his doomed union with the late Princess Diana, mother of heir to the throne Prince William and spare Prince Harry.
Fergie Threatens to Spill Secrets
Now, sources predicted enraged Fergie – who was close friends with Diana before her car crash death in 1997 – may go so far as to spill all of the palace's sordid secrets.
"She's a ticking time bomb because the angrier she gets, the more likely she is to go through with her threats to take everyone down with her," the insider shared. "She has enough stories to make everyone in the family very embarrassed – especially Charles and Camilla.
"She's been pushed into a corner, and that is making her very dangerous. She says Camilla was like a sister, and now that Fergie is in need, Camilla has just blanked her. She's very hurt."
Camilla’s Hands Tied by Palace
According to the insider, Ferguson is familiar with palace protocols and politics and "ought to know" that even if Camilla wanted to help, her hands are tied.
The insider explained: "If Camilla tries to speak up against this, Charles and William would be horrified. It would do nothing but get her in hot water."