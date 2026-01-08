EXCLUSIVE: Suzanne Somers' Hologram Resurrection Panned by Showbiz Bosses — 'These Back-From-the-Dead Projects Make Them Nervous'

Beauty Suzanne Somers was brought back to life by her widower, Alan Hamel, in the form of a hologram based on decades of interviews, writings and archived material involving the former Three's Company star, who died of breast cancer at age 76 in 2023, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Sources said Alan Hamel has struggled to generate interest in a hologram project tied to the late 'Three's Company' actress Suzanne Somers.

But sources say Hollywood has shown little interest in building a show around the digital twin of the late sitcom sweetheart.

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

However, sources said Hamel, 89, is continuing with plans for a 24/7 fan-accessible chatbot modeled after Somers' voice and personality, which supporters suggest is a fitting tribute to her lifelong fascination with new technology and audience connection.

At just 76 years old and just one day before her birthday, Somers died from complications of her long battle with breast cancer in October 2023, which she fought for over two decades.

Before her passing, the Hollywood icon had been managing her cancer diagnosis with alternative therapies after first undergoing treatment back in 2000.