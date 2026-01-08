Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Suzanne Somers' Hologram Resurrection Panned by Showbiz Bosses — 'These Back-From-the-Dead Projects Make Them Nervous'

Suzanne Somers' hologram resurrection is panned as showbiz bosses grow nervous over back-from-the-dead projects.

Jan. 8 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Beauty Suzanne Somers was brought back to life by her widower, Alan Hamel, in the form of a hologram based on decades of interviews, writings and archived material involving the former Three's Company star, who died of breast cancer at age 76 in 2023, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Execs Wary of Digital Resurrection

suzanne somers hologram resurrection panned showbiz bosses
Source: MEGA

Sources said Alan Hamel has struggled to generate interest in a hologram project tied to the late 'Three's Company' actress Suzanne Somers.

But sources say Hollywood has shown little interest in building a show around the digital twin of the late sitcom sweetheart.

"It's a bad idea," an insider shared. "Hologram-anchored projects still make executives nervous."

Somer's Death

suzanne somers hologram resurrection panned showbiz bosses
Source: MEGA

Insiders reported Hamel is moving forward with a 24/7 chatbot modeled on Somers' voice and personality.

However, sources said Hamel, 89, is continuing with plans for a 24/7 fan-accessible chatbot modeled after Somers' voice and personality, which supporters suggest is a fitting tribute to her lifelong fascination with new technology and audience connection.

At just 76 years old and just one day before her birthday, Somers died from complications of her long battle with breast cancer in October 2023, which she fought for over two decades.

Before her passing, the Hollywood icon had been managing her cancer diagnosis with alternative therapies after first undergoing treatment back in 2000.

