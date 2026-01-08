EXCLUSIVE: Suzanne Somers' Hologram Resurrection Panned by Showbiz Bosses — 'These Back-From-the-Dead Projects Make Them Nervous'
Jan. 8 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Beauty Suzanne Somers was brought back to life by her widower, Alan Hamel, in the form of a hologram based on decades of interviews, writings and archived material involving the former Three's Company star, who died of breast cancer at age 76 in 2023, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Execs Wary of Digital Resurrection
But sources say Hollywood has shown little interest in building a show around the digital twin of the late sitcom sweetheart.
"It's a bad idea," an insider shared. "Hologram-anchored projects still make executives nervous."
Somer's Death
However, sources said Hamel, 89, is continuing with plans for a 24/7 fan-accessible chatbot modeled after Somers' voice and personality, which supporters suggest is a fitting tribute to her lifelong fascination with new technology and audience connection.
At just 76 years old and just one day before her birthday, Somers died from complications of her long battle with breast cancer in October 2023, which she fought for over two decades.
Before her passing, the Hollywood icon had been managing her cancer diagnosis with alternative therapies after first undergoing treatment back in 2000.