Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ailing Angelina Jolie 'Sicker Than Anyone Knows' — With Her Brood 'Giving Round-the-Clock Care' to Pin-Thin Actress

ailing angelina jolie sicker anyone knows kids give care
Source: MEGA

Ailing Angelina Jolie is 'sicker than anyone knows' as her children give round-the-clock care.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Angelina Jolie's seemingly endless legal battles with Brad Pitt are making her sick, literally – and now the ailing actress' kids are rushing in to provide around-the-clock care. "I need to remove all stress," she wrote to her business manager in 2021. "I honestly feel I am getting sick from worry."

Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, "worry like crazy about their mom, to the point where they've all agreed never to leave her totally on her own," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"One of them is always around and staying at the house with her."

Kids Now Protecting Their Mom

Sources said Zahara Jolie-Pitt is helping coordinate care for Angelina Jolie as stress from ongoing disputes with Brad Pitt takes a toll on her health.
Sources said Zahara Jolie-Pitt is helping coordinate care for Angelina Jolie as stress from ongoing disputes with Brad Pitt takes a toll on her health.

Since 2017, the Tomb Raider star, 50, spends most of her time when in L.A. holed up at a $24.5 million mansion, where sources say she's felt trapped due to her custody war with Brad, 62.

But despite being painted as the villain by the media in the brutal breakup, the single mom largely bore the burden of raising her kids with Pitt on her own - and now sources said they're the ones having to look after HER.

"Zahara is leading the charge, she's very organized, but they are all equally invested," shared the source. "Their mom is still the center of their worlds."

Plane Ride Sparked Family Rift

Pitt remains locked in a legal fight with Jolie over Chateau Miraval, including a reported $35 million lawsuit tied to the winery sale.
Pitt remains locked in a legal fight with Jolie over Chateau Miraval, including a reported $35 million lawsuit tied to the winery sale.

Sources said dad Pitt lost their loyalty in 2016 after a disastrous, allegedly alcohol-filled plane ride. Angie filed for divorce, and sources said he blamed her for alienating him from the kids.

The split was finalized last year, yet the pair are still at odds over Chateau Miraval.

Recently released emails reveal Brad has sued Angie for $35 million in damages after she supposedly sold her share of the French winery behind his back.

Children Unite to Protect Jolie

Jolie is being closely watched by children, who, insiders said, are taking turns staying with her at home.
Jolie is being closely watched by children, who, insiders said, are taking turns staying with her at home.

According to the source, Knox, Viv and Pax are currently living at home and keeping an eye on the struggling actress, while Shiloh, Maddox and Zahara have moved out.

"In a year or two, it's likely they will all want to be away at college or just living on their own, and when that happens, their plan is to take turns staying with Angie on a schedule," shared the source.

"Angelina insists this is way over the top, that she is more than fine on her own, but, of course, she is deeply touched that they care so much. It's also sad that they have to feel this sort of stress, and she blames it on Brad and his relentless hounding of her."

