EXCLUSIVE: Ailing Angelina Jolie 'Sicker Than Anyone Knows' — With Her Brood 'Giving Round-the-Clock Care' to Pin-Thin Actress

Angelina Jolie's seemingly endless legal battles with Brad Pitt are making her sick, literally – and now the ailing actress' kids are rushing in to provide around-the-clock care. "I need to remove all stress," she wrote to her business manager in 2021. "I honestly feel I am getting sick from worry."

Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, "worry like crazy about their mom, to the point where they've all agreed never to leave her totally on her own," a source told RadarOnline.com.

"One of them is always around and staying at the house with her."