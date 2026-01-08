EXCLUSIVE: Why Jennifer Aniston's New Hypnotist Lover Is 'Fuming' Over Her Secret Meetings With Ex-Husband Justin Theroux — 'She Just Can't Let Go'
Jan. 8 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston is mesmerized by her hypnotist-boyfriend, Jim Curtis, but insiders said TV's Morning Show star is also still close with ex-hubby Justin Theroux and sees him for occasional catch-ups – leaving her beau feeling threatened.
The 56-year-old former Friends beauty and the 54-year-old Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star divorced in 2018 following a three-year marriage, and RadarOnline.com can reveal they still keep in touch despite her new romance with life coach Curtis, whom she met early this year, and Theroux's new marriage to actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31.
Why She Won’t Change
An insider said: "Jennifer has been very transparent about the fact that Justin is still in her life. To her, it shouldn't be an issue because they're strictly friends.
"He is very happily married, and she's met his wife and has introduced Justin to Jim, so from her perspective, it's not a problem.
"She's in New York a lot these days, and most times that she's there, she and Justin make a point to see each other. It has been that way for years, and she doesn't want to suddenly change simply because she's in a relationship.
"It's a sticking point for her because in the past she's been guilty of changing herself to fit what a man wants, and she's vowed never to do that again. So it's more about the principle of that than anything else, although she is devoted to Justin in her way and does value their friendship."
New Love Strong Despite Worries
Meanwhile, sources said her romance with Curtis is going strong.
They vacationed this summer with Jason Bateman and his wife on a yacht off Mallorca, and a source said the actress' "close friends love him. He has this really calm and secure energy. Jen loves it. He feels very safe for her."
Still, pals worry about her closeness with ex Theroux.
Pals Urging Her To Step Back
"A lot of people in her life are telling her she needs to rethink this, out of respect for her new relationship," said the insider.
"Fact is, this makes Jim uncomfortable. That should really be enough for her to step back from Justin, but so far she's being stubborn, and it's causing a lot of friction in her relationship."