EXCLUSIVE: Why Jennifer Aniston's New Hypnotist Lover Is 'Fuming' Over Her Secret Meetings With Ex-Husband Justin Theroux — 'She Just Can't Let Go'

An insider said: "Jennifer has been very transparent about the fact that Justin is still in her life. To her, it shouldn't be an issue because they're strictly friends.

"He is very happily married, and she's met his wife and has introduced Justin to Jim, so from her perspective, it's not a problem.

"She's in New York a lot these days, and most times that she's there, she and Justin make a point to see each other. It has been that way for years, and she doesn't want to suddenly change simply because she's in a relationship.

"It's a sticking point for her because in the past she's been guilty of changing herself to fit what a man wants, and she's vowed never to do that again. So it's more about the principle of that than anything else, although she is devoted to Justin in her way and does value their friendship."