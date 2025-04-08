Your tip
Jennifer Aniston
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jennifer Aniston's 'Fresh Heartbreak' Over Ex Justin Theroux's Surprise Wedding — 'There's Part of Her That Feels Cheated'

Split photo of Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Brydon Bloom and Justin Theroux.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston was said to be hurt by her ex Justin Theroux's surprise wedding in mid-March.

April 8 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston is nursing her broken heart over ex Justin Theroux's surprise wedding.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends actress was reportedly "blindsided" by Theroux's cozy nuptials, especially being they happened in Mexico – a sacred place for the former couple of six years.

jennifer aniston heartbreak justin theroux surprise wedding cheated
Source: MEGA

Theroux and his younger bride wed in a quaint Mexico ceremony surrounded by close friends, family, and celebrity pals.

It was a flawless celebration: On March 15, Theroux, 53, and Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31, exchanged vows with a stunning beach view, surrounded by friends and celebrity guests like Jimmy Kimmel, Ben Stiller, and Paul Rudd.

Following the ceremony, the bride – wearing a custom gown by their friend Victoria Beckham – and the groom in a white dinner jacket with black tie and trousers, posed for photos as her train floated in the breeze.

Later, guests hit the dance floor before heading to the hotel bar for a lively afterparty. Theroux even told Vogue after the affair: "I truly feel like the luckiest man on earth."

jennifer aniston reeling justin theroux wedding pp
Source: MEGA

Aniston and her ex of six years are said to be on good terms despite their 2018 split.

Around 2,000 miles away, Theroux's ex-wife Aniston was said to be nursing her wounds.

The couple, married for almost three years before their 2018 split, have stayed on good terms – but sources have claimed the 56-year-old actress was blindsided.

In addition to feeling sidelined by Bloom, Aniston – who has openly discussed her infertility struggles – now has to watch her ex start a new chapter with a woman 22 years younger.

A source said: "Jen knows Justin is dying to start a family, and she hopes he gets everything he wants but it's also sad for her."

Another added: "It's always hard to see a former partner move on and have the happily-ever-after with someone else."

It certainly doesn't help that Theroux and Bloom – who started dating in 2022 – eloped to Aniston's cherished Mexico, a destination where she and Justin spent a lot of time during their six-year relationship.

They even celebrated her 48th birthday there in 2017 and rang in the new year in Cabo San Lucas in early 2018.

A source explained: "Everyone knows Mexico is Jen's special place, and it's also where she and Justin shared many happy memories. It seemed a little insensitive that Justin chose this destination of all places."

The exes have remained close since their 2018 divorce; in fact, he attended her star-studded Friendsgiving at her Bel Air mansion the following year.

aniston pascal
Source: MEGA

Aniston has been open about her fertility struggles, and sources say she now feels 'cheated.'

In 2021, the Running Point actor revealed he valued their relationship, saying: "We can not be together and still bring each other joy. It would be a loss if we weren't in contact, for me personally. And I'd like to think the same for her."

He also supported Aniston when she shared her "challenging" IVF journey in an Allure cover story on Instagram in 2022, being one of the first to comment with a fist bump and heart emojis.

Howeve, a rift has recently formed between them. The first source said after their engagement, Bloom asked Theroux to "dial things back" with his ex.

They explained: "Nicole made it clear that she didn't approve."

It was a tough blow for Aniston, who had relied on Theroux as one of her closest confidantes.

The source added: "It had been a comfort to know she could call Justin for moral support. Jen is a realist; she understands Justin has a new life now, but she misses him."

Aniston is also well aware of how fame affects her love life, according to an insider, who said: "There's a part of Jen that feels cheated."

This feeling is especially strong since her exes – including her first husband Brad Pitt – have had no trouble moving on.

Pitt, who famously divorced Angelina Jolie after their marriage, is now in a serious relationship with 32-year-old Ines de Ramon, who is much younger than him at 61.

The first source dished: "Jen does find the age difference a bit cringeworthy. And it's annoying that he and Brad have found it much easier to move on."

jennifer aniston dating justin theroux marriage
Source: MEGA

The 'Friends' star was said to have been blindsided by Theroux's wedding.

But for the actress, nothing is worse than being attached to a "lonely, childless Jen" narrative.

An insider said: "The Poor Jen narrative bugs her because she doesn't want people's sympathy.

"Just because she doesn't have a husband or kids doesn't mean she can't live a full and happy life. She has a dream job, wonderful friendships, and overall, she feels pretty happy and blessed."

