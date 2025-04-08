EXCLUSIVE: Inside Jennifer Aniston's 'Fresh Heartbreak' Over Ex Justin Theroux's Surprise Wedding — 'There's Part of Her That Feels Cheated'

It was a flawless celebration: On March 15, Theroux, 53, and Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31, exchanged vows with a stunning beach view, surrounded by friends and celebrity guests like Jimmy Kimmel, Ben Stiller, and Paul Rudd.

Following the ceremony, the bride – wearing a custom gown by their friend Victoria Beckham – and the groom in a white dinner jacket with black tie and trousers, posed for photos as her train floated in the breeze.

Later, guests hit the dance floor before heading to the hotel bar for a lively afterparty. Theroux even told Vogue after the affair: "I truly feel like the luckiest man on earth."