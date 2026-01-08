Your tip
Kylie Jenner
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Clingy' Kylie Jenner 'Launching Spy Stings' Against 'Runaway' Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Over Cheating Fears

clingy kylie jenners spy stings target runaway timothee chalamet
Source: MEGA

'Clingy' Kylie Jenner launched 'spy stings' over fears tied to Timothee Chalamet's rumored cheating.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Clingy Kylie Jenner is so fearful her movie star beau Timothee Chalamet is cheating with other gals that insiders said the Kardashian fashionista is going to extremes to spy and find out what he's up to when she's not around, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Women are throwing themselves at him all the time – she knows that – so it's causing anxiety and eating away at her insecurities," said an insider.

Insiders said Kylie Jenner is secretly monitoring Timothee Chalamet's whereabouts amid fears the 'Dune' actor may be cheating.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Kylie Jenner is secretly monitoring Timothee Chalamet's whereabouts amid fears the 'Dune' actor may be cheating.

"She's in a tricky position because she wants to confront him and give an ultimatum, but dreads looking too desperate. So instead of blowing up his phone, she's taking other measures to find out where he's at and what he's up to," an insider added.

Sources said the 28-year-old reality star and cosmetics queen, who has a pair of tots with former lover, rapper Travis Scott, is refusing to give up on her romance with the 29-year-old Dune hunk even though it's currently hanging by a thread.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed that Chalamet – a leading Oscar contender for his starring role in the steamy thriller Marty Supreme – is hankering for an open relationship after growing bored of hookups with Jenner, his galpal for three years.

Family Pushes Jenner to Walk

Friends claimed Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are urging Jenner to dump Chalamet over his alleged roving eye.
Source: MEGA

Friends claimed Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are urging Jenner to dump Chalamet over his alleged roving eye.

The pair deny being on the outs, but pals confirm he's had a roving eye for a while and Jenner's friends and her protective Kardashian clan - including big sisters Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian – are urging her to give the Wonka star the boot.

And mom Kris Jenner was very upset after the actor skipped her recent 70th birthday bash.

"It's now crystal clear he wants little or nothing to do with Kylie's family and sees her as little more than a glorified booty call," said the insider.

"It sounds mean, but Timmy really has gotten everything he wanted out of this relationship, and there's just not a lot of incentive for him to stay.

Sources alleged Kris Jenner was upset after Chalamet skipped her 70th birthday party while promoting 'Marty Supreme.'
Source: MEGA

Sources alleged Kris Jenner was upset after Chalamet skipped her 70th birthday party while promoting 'Marty Supreme.'

"Timmy is in full-blown Oscar promo mode right now and has very little time for Kylie and is blowing her off a lot when she asks to hang out.

"Her mom and sisters think it's ridiculous and want Kylie to wake up and smell the coffee.

"But she's still totally hung up on him and can't let it go."

