EXCLUSIVE: 'Clingy' Kylie Jenner 'Launching Spy Stings' Against 'Runaway' Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Over Cheating Fears

"She's in a tricky position because she wants to confront him and give an ultimatum, but dreads looking too desperate. So instead of blowing up his phone, she's taking other measures to find out where he's at and what he's up to," an insider added.

Sources said the 28-year-old reality star and cosmetics queen, who has a pair of tots with former lover, rapper Travis Scott, is refusing to give up on her romance with the 29-year-old Dune hunk even though it's currently hanging by a thread.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed that Chalamet – a leading Oscar contender for his starring role in the steamy thriller Marty Supreme – is hankering for an open relationship after growing bored of hookups with Jenner, his galpal for three years.