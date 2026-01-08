EXCLUSIVE: Trump Assassination Cover-Up — Why F.B.I. Officials Are Facing Shame Over Their 'Quick' Conclusion in Shooter Thomas Crooks Probe
Jan. 8 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
America's top lawmen are facing allegations of a cover-up after the FBI officially concluded its probe into would-be Donald Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks – without revealing his motive for trying to gun down the then-Republican nominee for president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a head-scratching Nov. 22 announcement, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino declared the Bureau had found no reason why the now-deceased 20-year-old gunman would open fire on Trump during a July 13, 2024, campaign stop in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Troubling Violent Online Posts
"We have reviewed this case over and over – looked into every nugget. We have spoken to the families, the president," he proclaimed. "There is no motive for it, there is no reason for it."
Shockingly, Bongino's statement came just five days following reports alleging that Crooks had a long and disturbing history of posting violent, murderous and racist threats on the internet.
In July 2019, a social media account linked to the sniper posted: "Everyone [sic] of the Trump hating Democrats deserves to have their heads chopped of [sic] and put on steaks [sic] for the world to see what happens when you f**k with America."
Later that same year, Crooks reportedly posted another bombshell under a YouTube account featuring his full name.
Alleged Posts Show Violent Extremism
"I always believed being patriotic was lining up a bunch of socialist Jews [like the ones that booed Trump at the 2019 Major League Baseball World Series] and blasting their useless brains out with an AR," he allegedly wrote.
Crooks also ranted about how he would resort to political violence to achieve his warped ends, writing on one online forum: "The only true political power comes from the barrel of a gun."
Around 2020, he seemed to specifically begin taking aim at Trump, calling the now-president "racist" and proclaiming his COVID pandemic policies "too slow" to halt the disease's rapid spread.
Disturbing Online Obsession With Violence
He also reportedly posted violent artworks on the online site DeviantArt, including an image of an execution and another of a figure with their head cracked open by a bloody pipe.
Crooks – a gifted student who earned high marks through high school and college – also reportedly logged internet searches for Lee Harvey Oswald's killer, Jack Ruby, the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, and Florida's 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, as well as "how to make a fertilizer bomb and a Molotov cocktail."
Crooks was killed at the Trump rally by a Secret Service counter-sniper's shot after his shocking attack on then-candidate Trump that killed volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore, 50, who heroically shielded his wife and child from the gunfire.
Security Failures Sparked Massive Fallout
He also wounded two others and came within centimeters of killing Trump, who was hit in his right ear by one of the eight shots the maniac sprayed into the crowd.
After the failed assassination attempt, the Secret Service was blamed for multiple missteps and oversights and then – ex-director Kimberly Cheatle was forced to resign.
The FBI's director at the time of the shooting, Christopher Wray, told Congress he wasn't even sure that Trump was hit with a bullet.
Now, new FBI Director Kash Patel and Bongino are taking serious heat from conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson, who railed during a recent podcast that the FBI's brass has "hidden from the public what they know" about Crooks.
"Thomas Crooks came within a quarter inch of destroying this country, and yet, a year and a half later, we still know almost nothing about him or why he did it," said Carlson.
"That's because, for some reason, the FBI, even the current FBI, doesn't want us to know."
An FBI insider, who spoke to RadarOnline.com on the condition of anonymity, said: "At the very least, the Bureau should have been all over Crooks given what he posted to the internet.
"It's inexplicable he managed to fly under the radar for so long and was able to pull off what he did."
Added the source: "Americans deserve better. This kind of thing should never, ever happen."