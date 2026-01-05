Melania Trump Slammed for 'Prioritizing Son Barron's Privacy' and 'Threatening Mar-a-Lago Members' to Prevent Photos From Being Leaked of the Teen — 'Why is She Ashamed?'
Jan. 5 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Melania Trump's smothering mothering approach has raised the ire of critics, RadarOnline.com can report.
The first lady is being accused of overprotecting 19-year-old son Barron, after a pair of models shared pictures of him at his father's Mar-a-Lago resort on Christmas Eve.
A Mother's Wrath
While he's been out of the limelight recently, Barron popped up with his dad, Donald Trump, in photos secretly snapped at the holiday event.
Models Valeria Sokolova and Abla Sofy both took photos of Barron – and now sources claim the college student's fiercely protective mother is livid over the images being leaked.
But after hearing her exaggerated response, many took to X to bash her for not letting her adult son live his own life.
"Distraction. Baron Trump is of age and voluntarily stepped onto the political stage," one person tweeted. "Fair game."
Another wrote: "Forget national crises, at Mar-a-Lago, the real emergency is a 19-year-old getting photographed. Melania's priority: protecting Barron, not America."
One person expressed: "Melania’s attachment to Barron is as creepy as Trump’s to Ivanka," while a fourth wondered: "Why is she ashamed of (Barron)?"
Barron Trump's Night Out
In the photos, Barron could be seen sticking close to his father. Insiders who attended the party said Barron was "quiet" as he followed the controversial president around the event.
Later, he sat next to his dad at dinner. Both times, he looked reserved and did not appear to be interacting with other guests.
"Barron was solemnly following his father through the dining room," a source said of the leaked photos. "He was quiet, very reserved, wearing his usual blue suit, almost mirroring Donald."
"He didn't smile or interact much," an insider added.
The appearance echoed another recent rare sighting of Barron at his dad's private Florida club for the Thanksgiving holiday. It was the first time he'd been spotted with his presidential pop since his inauguration for his second term in January.
No More Leaks
Insiders revealed Melania has threatened to revoke the memberships of anyone caught leaking Barron's photos.
"Melania made it very clear that Barron's privacy is non-negotiable," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Anyone caught filming or taking pictures would face immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club."
Mar-a-Lago staff was said to move quickly to prevent any further images of Melania and Donald's only child from being leaked to the public.
"The message was clear: no cameras, no leaks. Private family moments stay private," another source explained.
Melania Trump's 'Betrayal'
As Radar reported, Melania was furious with a popular TikTok pastor sharing details of a late-night phone call he had with Barron over Christianity.
Pastor Stuart Knechtle, who has more than two million followers on TikTok, claimed Barron seemed "very close to putting his faith in Christ" during a recent appearance on a faith-based podcast.
Insiders claimed when Melania found out the personal conversation was being discussed in a podcast, she felt her family's private life had been "betrayed."
"Melania has always stressed discretion," an insider claimed. "She believes her family's private life is sacred. This? It's a betrayal."
"Melania exploded when she heard about it," another source echoed. "This isn't just disappointment – it's fury."