Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Melania Trump

Melania Trump Slammed for 'Prioritizing Son Barron's Privacy' and 'Threatening Mar-a-Lago Members' to Prevent Photos From Being Leaked of the Teen — 'Why is She Ashamed?'

photo of barron trump and melania trump
Source: mega

Barron Trump's mom has come down hard on anyone who leaks photos of her son.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Melania Trump's smothering mothering approach has raised the ire of critics, RadarOnline.com can report.

The first lady is being accused of overprotecting 19-year-old son Barron, after a pair of models shared pictures of him at his father's Mar-a-Lago resort on Christmas Eve.

Article continues below advertisement

A Mother's Wrath

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of barron trump and melania trump
Source: mega

Melania Trump has been accused of being too overprotective of her son, Barron.

While he's been out of the limelight recently, Barron popped up with his dad, Donald Trump, in photos secretly snapped at the holiday event.

Models Valeria Sokolova and Abla Sofy both took photos of Barron – and now sources claim the college student's fiercely protective mother is livid over the images being leaked.

But after hearing her exaggerated response, many took to X to bash her for not letting her adult son live his own life.

"Distraction. Baron Trump is of age and voluntarily stepped onto the political stage," one person tweeted. "Fair game."

Another wrote: "Forget national crises, at Mar-a-Lago, the real emergency is a 19-year-old getting photographed. Melania's priority: protecting Barron, not America."

One person expressed: "Melania’s attachment to Barron is as creepy as Trump’s to Ivanka," while a fourth wondered: "Why is she ashamed of (Barron)?"

Article continues below advertisement

Barron Trump's Night Out

photo of barron trump and donald
Source: instagram.com/ablasofy/

Barron Trump stuck closely behind his dad has he entered the dining room.

In the photos, Barron could be seen sticking close to his father. Insiders who attended the party said Barron was "quiet" as he followed the controversial president around the event.

Later, he sat next to his dad at dinner. Both times, he looked reserved and did not appear to be interacting with other guests.

"Barron was solemnly following his father through the dining room," a source said of the leaked photos. "He was quiet, very reserved, wearing his usual blue suit, almost mirroring Donald."

"He didn't smile or interact much," an insider added.

The appearance echoed another recent rare sighting of Barron at his dad's private Florida club for the Thanksgiving holiday. It was the first time he'd been spotted with his presidential pop since his inauguration for his second term in January.

Article continues below advertisement

No More Leaks

photo of barron trump
Source: instagram.com/valeriasokolovaofficial

Trump's youngest son sat next to the president at the dinner table.

Insiders revealed Melania has threatened to revoke the memberships of anyone caught leaking Barron's photos.

"Melania made it very clear that Barron's privacy is non-negotiable," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Anyone caught filming or taking pictures would face immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club."

Mar-a-Lago staff was said to move quickly to prevent any further images of Melania and Donald's only child from being leaked to the public.

"The message was clear: no cameras, no leaks. Private family moments stay private," another source explained.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Composite photo of Stephen Miller and Nicolás Maduro

White House Shakeup Incoming: Stephen Miller Could Get Huge Promotion and Oversee Venezuela's Operations Following Dictator Maduro's Ousting

Photo of Nicholas Maduro, Marjorie Taylor Greene

'Sick and Tired': Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Capture of Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro and Calls Out Trump for Failing to Put America First

Melania Trump's 'Betrayal'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Stuart Knechtle
Source: @GEORGE JANKO/YOUTUBE

Pastor Stuart Knechtle shared details about Barron's religious beliefs.

As Radar reported, Melania was furious with a popular TikTok pastor sharing details of a late-night phone call he had with Barron over Christianity.

Pastor Stuart Knechtle, who has more than two million followers on TikTok, claimed Barron seemed "very close to putting his faith in Christ" during a recent appearance on a faith-based podcast.

Insiders claimed when Melania found out the personal conversation was being discussed in a podcast, she felt her family's private life had been "betrayed."

"Melania has always stressed discretion," an insider claimed. "She believes her family's private life is sacred. This? It's a betrayal."

"Melania exploded when she heard about it," another source echoed. "This isn't just disappointment – it's fury."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.