JD Vance Mocks Gavin Newsom for 'Crossing His Legs' as the Veep Tears Into the 'Incompetent' Anti-Trump Governor in Blistering Interview
Jan. 8 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
JD Vance seems to think he's more of a "man" than Gavin Newsom, as he poked fun at the Governor of California for crossing his legs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The vice president sat down with Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime to talk about several topics, including how Vance feels about the openly vocal anti-Trump politician.
'My Legs Don't Cross Like That'
"Gavin Newsom, obviously running for president... have you seen this guy cross his legs?" the conservative personality asked Vance, who cracked up at the question. "Have you ever seen anyone cross their legs like that?"
Vance joked, "My legs don't cross like that, Jesse. You can interpret that however you want to." While the presidential hopeful was all laughs, the same couldn't be said for critics on X, who were quick to rage.
"It's a real mystery who the bigger a------ is here, but teamwork makes the dream work," one person reacted, as another added, "When two losers have nothing to criticize a man about, but how he once crossed his legs is pretty telling how concerned they are
A user asked: "Why do Republicans always have conversations like this?"
2028 Election Details
Despite the bizarre exchange, Vance and Watters managed to discuss more serious topics, including who the Democrats plan to run in 2028, with Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris leading the pack.
"I mean, look, the Democrats have a couple of big issues," Vance noted. "One is that they lean so far into wokeism that they can't see the obviousness of the fact, which is that Kamala Harris is not qualified to be president of the United States.
"That's why she got the vice presidential nomination [in 2020]. That's why she got the presidential nomination [in 2024]. This is who Kamala Harris is."
The 41-year-old then took a shot at Newsom, and went off, "Now, the flip side is, I think you have an unbelievably corrupt and incompetent governor in Gavin Newsom. The fact that those are the two front-runners just suggests how deeply deranged the Democrat Party is. Let them fight it out, we'll figure it out."
'They Hate Donald Trump'
Vance, who is believed to be the leading candidate to be the Republican nominee in 2028, also claimed the opposing party is only focused on bashing President Trump.
"They have nothing to actually run on or govern on," Vance, who once compared Trump to Hitler, said. "Their entire obsessive focus of that party is they hate Donald Trump.
"So if they ever get power, are they going to, you know, lower Americans’ taxes? No. Are they going to make your life more affordable? No. Are they going to solve the crime crisis? No."
Despite Vance's thoughts, Newsom has already made it clear he doesn't think the 2028 election will be without controversy.
A 'Rigged' Election?
"... We have to be mindful of JD Vance. And we have to be mindful that they could try to rig that election for whoever he decides," the 58-year-old said while a guest on the Jack Cocchiarella Show. Newsom then suggested a few names Vance could possibly throw into the ring, including his best pal, Marco Rubio.
"Is it Vance-(Marco) Rubio, Rubio-Vance? Is it (Trump's) son? Is it, you know, daughter? I mean, I’m serious... I mean, which member of the family is it? Barron?"
While 19-year-old Barron is years away from being allowed to run for president, the president's eldest son, Don Jr., may be interested.
In May 2025, while on the Qatar Economic Forum panel, the 48-year-old was asked if he would be willing to continue the Trump legacy in the White House as president.
"I don't know," he replied at the time. "Maybe one day, you know, that calling is there."
According to a recent poll, Don Jr.'s chances of becoming the 2028 GOP nominee have increased.