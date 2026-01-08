JD Vance Mocks Gavin Newsom for 'Crossing His Legs' as the Veep Tears Into the 'Incompetent' Anti-Trump Governor in Blistering Interview

The vice president sat down with Fox News ' Jesse Watters Primetime to talk about several topics, including how Vance feels about the openly vocal anti-Trump politician.

JD Vance seems to think he's more of a "man" than Gavin Newsom, as he poked fun at the Governor of California for crossing his legs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Vance wants the country to know he sits like a proper 'man.'

"Gavin Newsom, obviously running for president... have you seen this guy cross his legs?" the conservative personality asked Vance, who cracked up at the question. "Have you ever seen anyone cross their legs like that?"

Vance joked, "My legs don't cross like that, Jesse. You can interpret that however you want to." While the presidential hopeful was all laughs, the same couldn't be said for critics on X, who were quick to rage.

"It's a real mystery who the bigger a------ is here, but teamwork makes the dream work," one person reacted, as another added, "When two losers have nothing to criticize a man about, but how he once crossed his legs is pretty telling how concerned they are

A user asked: "Why do Republicans always have conversations like this?"