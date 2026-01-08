Your tip
Donald Trump

Kai Trump Speaks Out For the First Time on Barron's Secret Comment to Sleepy Joe Biden and Kamala Harris During Tense Moment at Presidential Inauguration

Photo of Kai Trump and Barron Trump
Source: Impaulsive/YouTube; MEGA

Kai Trump gave a surprising response when asked if she knew what Barron told Joe Biden.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 8 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

First granddaughter Kai Trump spoke out on the long-running question about what her uncle, Barron Trump, whispered in outgoing president Joe Biden's ear at his father's January 2025 inauguration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Barron, 19, was caught on camera shaking hands and leaning in to say something to Biden, 83, while following behind his dad, Donald. Kai, 18, gave some rare insight into what she believes he said during her very first podcast appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive on Wednesday, January 7.

Barron Trump's 'Quiet' Power

Photo of Kai Trump and Logan Paul
Source: Impaulsive/YouTube

Kai Trump made her first-ever podcast appearance on Logan Paul's 'Impaulsive.'

Paul, 30, was intensely curious about Barron, pointing out how he always seems to have his father's back, along with "quiet" power behind the scenes.

"Although he is quiet, he's always next to the president, or he always seems to be in the vicinity of something going on," the YouTube star observed, asking if she knew what Barron told Biden.

"To be honest with you, I have no clue. I actually never asked him," Donald Trump Jr.'s eldest child responded.

The interaction between Barron and Biden took Kai by surprise.

"I remember seeing that video on Instagram, and it was obviously in my feed. It was all about like the inauguration stuff and whatnot, and I saw that video, and I'm like, wait, what happened?" she recalled.

'I Don't Think Anything Bad'

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: Impaulsive/YouTube

Kai Trump had nothing but kind words for her uncle Barron, who is only one year older than her.

Paul's mind went to whether Barron said something snarky, asking Kai, "You don't think he said something like 'you're going down b---- a--?" to Biden.

"Knowing Barron, he definitely did not say anything, like, I don't think anything bad," Kai shot back while defending the intensely private first son.

Later in the podcast, the high school senior raved over what an incredible young man her uncle is, calling him a "great guy."

"I think he doesn't really like the public eye so much, which I understand," she said of the highly guarded Barron.

"He's at NYU for college at the business school there, and yeah, I mean, he's living his life," she said of the college sophomore.

Source: charliespiering/x
Eric Trump on What Barron Said to Joe Biden

Photo of Donald and Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump stood directly next to his father during swearing-in on January 2025.

Barron's half-brother, Eric Trump, finally revealed what the teen allegedly said to Biden in a November 2025 discussion with Megyn Kelly at her Miami tour stop.

"One night I call Barron, and I go, 'Buddy, what did you actually say?' And it was something so polite I almost wouldn’t even get it right," Eric, 42, dished. "But like, 'Congratulations, and best of luck to you,' or something like that. Something very respectable."

Barron Trump Was 'Probably Thinking About' Dropping the F-Bomb to Biden

Photo of Eric and Barron Trump
Source: MEGA

Barron Trump towered over his half-brother Eric at their father's January 2025 inauguration.

Speculation had been rampant that Barron might have delivered something more savage, as Biden's face seemed to fall after the remark, and the smile on his face crumbled.

Eric recalled that conservative podcaster Patrick Bet-David asked him whether Barron dropped the f-bomb in Biden's ear.

"Patrick Bet-David, I was on his show, and he goes, 'Did Barron really tell Biden to go f himself?' He just doesn’t have that in him," Eric vowed, defending his half-brother, although he acknowledged Barron was "probably thinking it."

"He definitely has it up here, but like he’s too courteous to actually go out there and say it," he noted of Donald and Melania Trump's only son.

