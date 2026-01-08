Kai Trump Speaks Out For the First Time on Barron's Secret Comment to Sleepy Joe Biden and Kamala Harris During Tense Moment at Presidential Inauguration

Paul, 30, was intensely curious about Barron, pointing out how he always seems to have his father's back, along with "quiet" power behind the scenes.

"Although he is quiet, he's always next to the president, or he always seems to be in the vicinity of something going on," the YouTube star observed, asking if she knew what Barron told Biden.

"To be honest with you, I have no clue. I actually never asked him," Donald Trump Jr.'s eldest child responded.

The interaction between Barron and Biden took Kai by surprise.

"I remember seeing that video on Instagram, and it was obviously in my feed. It was all about like the inauguration stuff and whatnot, and I saw that video, and I'm like, wait, what happened?" she recalled.