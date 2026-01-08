Patrick Swayze's Younger Brother Dead: Sean Swayze Passes Away Aged 63 as Cause of Death Revealed

The documentation also stated he died from an upper gastrointestinal bleed, which was ultimately caused by "severe metabolic acidosis, esophageal varices, and alcoholic liver cirrhosis."

He worked as an entertainment Teamster at the time of his death and is survived by his daughter, Cassie Swayze, and his son, Kyle Swayze.

Sean's cousin Rachel Leon wrote in an Instagram post: "I'm heartbroken to share that my cousin Sean Swayze passed away today.

"This is a picture he took recently for us to promote the Dirty Dancing crawfish theme. My daughter, a marketing manager, came up with this idea to honor our late cousin, Patrick Swayze.

"We sent the T-shirts to Sean, who wore them proudly for us. He was always fun and full of life."