Patrick Swayze

Patrick Swayze's Younger Brother Dead: Sean Swayze Passes Away Aged 63 as Cause of Death Revealed

picture of Sean Swayze and Patrick Swayze
Source: MEGA

Patrick Swayze's younger brother Sean Swayze has passed away aged 63, 17 years after the 'Dirty Dancing' star lost cancer battle.

Jan. 8 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

Patrick Swayze's younger brother Sean has passed away aged 63, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late Dirty Dancing icon's sibling died on December 15 in Los Angeles, according to his death certificate.

'He Was Always Fun And Full Of Life'

Source: @faceeverythingnrise74;Instagram

Sean's cousin paid tribute in Instagram post.

The documentation also stated he died from an upper gastrointestinal bleed, which was ultimately caused by "severe metabolic acidosis, esophageal varices, and alcoholic liver cirrhosis."

He worked as an entertainment Teamster at the time of his death and is survived by his daughter, Cassie Swayze, and his son, Kyle Swayze.

Sean's cousin Rachel Leon wrote in an Instagram post: "I'm heartbroken to share that my cousin Sean Swayze passed away today.

"This is a picture he took recently for us to promote the Dirty Dancing crawfish theme. My daughter, a marketing manager, came up with this idea to honor our late cousin, Patrick Swayze.

"We sent the T-shirts to Sean, who wore them proudly for us. He was always fun and full of life."

Helping The Family's 'Dirty Dancing' Ventures

picture of Patrick Swayze
Source: MEGA

Sean helped promote his family's 'Dirty Dancing'-themed marketing ideas.

Leon continued: "Just recently, we were talking about him coming down to Texas to spend time with us, and I was really looking forward to it.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his brother Don Swayze and (Sean's) children.

"We are praying hard for the entire family during this difficult time.

"Please know that we love you and are always here for you. Sean, I love you so much, and we will miss you dearly."

Sean's brother Patrick was known for his roles in The Outsiders, Dirty Dancing and Ghost.

He died from pancreatic cancer at 57 in 2009.

Legendary Actor Who Secretly Feared Love Scenes

picture of Patrick Swayze
Source: MEGA

Patrick starred in iconic movies including 'Dirty Dancing', 'Ghosts' and 'The Outsiders.'

In his autobiography Time of My Life, Patrick revealed he wasn't as confident in love scenes as he appeared on screen.

He wrote: "Of all the scenes I ever shot, I probably felt least confident about the love scenes.'

"So it's ironic that the clip of Demi (Moore) and me at the pottery wheel is one of the best known of my whole career."

In the years following his death, his widow Lisa Niemi — who went on to tie the knot with Albert DePrisco in 2014 — reflected on how she revisits his films to keep Patrick's memory alive.

"Here and there, it kind of catches me unaware, and I always have my favorite parts," Niemi explained in 2023.

picture of Patrick Swayze and Lisa Niemi
Source: MEGA

Patrick's widow Lisa Niemi, who has since remarried, says she still feels him around her every day.

"I always cry in the same three places in Ghost. I always love him falling out of the back of the airplane in Point Break, going, "Adios, amigo," because that's him. That's so quintessential Patrick."

And while it has been over 15 years since his passing, Niemi admitted that she still feels him around her every day.

"His voice is in my head. He comments on what I'm doing," Niemi, who has been a vocal advocate for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, explained. "When I need a bolstering up or something's going on, I can ask him in my head, and I hear exactly what he's saying, which is generally, 'Come on, girl, get real.'"

