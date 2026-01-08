Kai Trump Goes Under the Knife: Prez's Granddaughter, 18, Reveals Surgery Details In Shocking Social Media Announcement
Jan. 8 2026, Updated 11:39 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai revealed she went under the knife in a shocking social media announcement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kai, 18, detailed on her social media post how she "underwent left wrist surgery to address injuries to the stabilizing tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex.
Kai Trump's Procedure on Her Left Wrist
"The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute by Dr. Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopedics," she added.
"I look forward to my rehab ahead in the coming months. I am excited for the ability to play golf pain-free!"
Kai Trump's Passion for Golf
Kai is big into golf, and her surgery took place in what is set to be a big year for her in the sport.
She is gearing up to join the University of Miami as part of the 2026 signing class to play golf. She officially committed to the school in August 2025.
In line with her passion, she shared footage earlier this month of her spending time with Masters champion Rory McIlroy.
Kai Trump's Dating Life
Golf and surgery aside, Kai recently appeared on Logan Paul's podcast and opened up on her dating life.
"To be honest with you, it's really awkward when you're sitting and going on a date with a guy and they're two tables behind you," she said of security that has to escort her everywhere.
While she admitted it's "a little weird," she said she does her best "not to let it bother" her.
"Especially the past year," she continued, "since he's become President, I've had to learn that, yes, they're following me, but also to focus on pretending that they're not there.
"Obviously, they are there. But if you can try to not really focus on that and enjoy your time with your friends, your family or whatever it is – it makes it easier. Because for the first few months, it was tough. It was not easy having someone following you all the time. But once I was like: 'Their only job is to protect me. I'm going to focus on my stuff and have them do their job'. It made it so much easier."
Kai's Thoughts on Politics
Kai also addressed Trump's 2024 running mate, Kamala Harris, while on the podcast and insisted there's no "bad blood" between them.
"To be honest with you, I stay out of politics completely. Like, I would never run, and I don't want anything to do with politics," she said.
She noted politics "is such a dangerous thing" and how she believes "if both sides met in the middle, everyone would be so much happier."
"And I think there's radical left, there's radical right and there's a lot of people who get too extreme," she continued. "And that's where social media really ties into it because social media kind of makes your Instagram or your feed be one way or the other, and there's not a lot of things on social media if you're very much in the middle.
"I think that kind of makes some people crazy, and some people buy into it too much. I think that's like the best way to say it. There's no bad blood. I'm very much in the middle. It is what it is, they ran against each other."
She also addressed the notion of Donald running for a third term, insisting he has no plans to run again but "a lot could happen until 2028."