Kai Trump Goes Under the Knife: Prez's Granddaughter, 18, Reveals Surgery Details In Shocking Social Media Announcement

Golf and surgery aside, Kai recently appeared on Logan Paul's podcast and opened up on her dating life.

"To be honest with you, it's really awkward when you're sitting and going on a date with a guy and they're two tables behind you," she said of security that has to escort her everywhere.

While she admitted it's "a little weird," she said she does her best "not to let it bother" her.

"Especially the past year," she continued, "since he's become President, I've had to learn that, yes, they're following me, but also to focus on pretending that they're not there.

"Obviously, they are there. But if you can try to not really focus on that and enjoy your time with your friends, your family or whatever it is – it makes it easier. Because for the first few months, it was tough. It was not easy having someone following you all the time. But once I was like: 'Their only job is to protect me. I'm going to focus on my stuff and have them do their job'. It made it so much easier."