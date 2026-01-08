Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Victim Accuses Billionaire Banker Leon Black of 'Human Trafficking and Money Laundering' — and Paying off 'Young Women With Known Ties' to Twisted Sex Fiend in Sensational Court Filing

A new lawsuit claims billionaire banker Leon Black helped finance Jeffrey Epstein's empire.

Jan. 8 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

An unnamed victim of Jeffrey Epstein has accused billionaire Leon Black of bankrolling the s-- trafficker's criminal empire, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The shocking accusations allege the banker had the financial resources needed to "recruit, lure, coerce, and entice young women and girls" to the pedophile.

photo of leon black
Source: mega

The banker is worth an estimated $14billion.

The accuser, referred to only as "Jane Doe" in court filings, has launched a class action lawsuit against Epstein's former bank, Bank of America, for knowingly ignoring warning signs after Black allegedly sent $170million to Epstein for his nefarious activities, under the guise of "tax and estate planning advice."

Under the government-mandated Bank Secrecy Act, financial institutions like Bank of America are required to file a Suspicious Activity Report when they notice activities that raise red flags, so federal authorities can be alerted to the potential criminal activity and investigate as needed.

Doe claims BoA failed to do that and is complicit in Epstein's crimes by allegedly approving the massive transaction from Black with no questions asked.

According to the lawsuit, "A recent letter to the U.S. Treasury Department explains this $170million amount is 'an abnormal amount to pay for tax advice, yet no satisfactory explanation has been provided as to why Black paid Epstein such extraordinary sums without a written contract or agreement.'"

Black's Admission

court doc
Source: UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

An Epstein victim has launched a class-action lawsuit against Epstein's former bank, Bank of America.

However, Radar has learned Black may have allegedly outed his financial connection to Epstein while trying to stay out of jail in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which housed Epstein and his high-profile clients.

Court documents reveal Black, 74, allegedly entered into a settlement agreement with the United States Virgin Islands in January 2023 that gave him immunity from s-- trafficking charges there.

The key part of the $62million settlement is the sworn admission that "Epstein used the money Black paid him to partially fund his operations in the Virgin Islands.

"This means that one of the most powerful billionaires on Wall Street financed Epstein’s trafficking operations in the USVI with impunity."

Black's Net Worth Revealed

epstein island pool
Source: house oversight committee

Epstein used the money from Black to finance his s-- islands.

The lawsuit claims Black, who is worth an estimated $14billion, provided "the financial underpinnings for Epstein to have ready and reliable access to financial resources to recruit, lure, coerce, and entice young women and girls to cause them to engage in commercial s-- acts and other degradations."

Both Black and Bank of America are currently under investigation by the Senate Committee on Finance over the massive, mysterious payment to Epstein.

Senate Investigation into Black

photo of Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Black also allegedly helped Epstein traffic young girls.

In a recent letter to Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Bank of America, Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin asked the CEO to explain what financial advice or services Black might have given Epstein that would be worth $170million.

Financial institutions are often the first line of defense in detecting serious federal crimes, especially the ones that involve significant flows of money like s-- trafficking," Raskin wrote.

"Flagging and detecting Mr. Epstein’s suspicious withdrawals may well have stopped his crimes years earlier and saved countless girls and women from a fateful interaction with the criminals Mr. Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their co-conspirators."

