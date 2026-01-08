EXCLUSIVE: Epstein Victim Accuses Billionaire Banker Leon Black of 'Human Trafficking and Money Laundering' — and Paying off 'Young Women With Known Ties' to Twisted Sex Fiend in Sensational Court Filing

The accuser, referred to only as "Jane Doe" in court filings, has launched a class action lawsuit against Epstein's former bank, Bank of America, for knowingly ignoring warning signs after Black allegedly sent $170million to Epstein for his nefarious activities, under the guise of "tax and estate planning advice."

Under the government-mandated Bank Secrecy Act, financial institutions like Bank of America are required to file a Suspicious Activity Report when they notice activities that raise red flags, so federal authorities can be alerted to the potential criminal activity and investigate as needed.

Doe claims BoA failed to do that and is complicit in Epstein's crimes by allegedly approving the massive transaction from Black with no questions asked.

According to the lawsuit, "A recent letter to the U.S. Treasury Department explains this $170million amount is 'an abnormal amount to pay for tax advice, yet no satisfactory explanation has been provided as to why Black paid Epstein such extraordinary sums without a written contract or agreement.'"