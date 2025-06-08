Brutal Scientology Rituals Revealed Including 150-Minute 'Reporting' Sessions and 'Divorcing' Parents Demand
Leah Remini claims the Church of Scientology continues to harass her and her loved ones to this day after exposing the multimillion-dollar organization, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The outspoken actress and producer has pulled back the curtain on the Church’s shadowy practices through her explosive 2015 memoir, Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology, and her Emmy-winning A&E docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. Yet, the road to freedom has been anything but easy.
The Claims
Reflecting on her time within the church, Remini claimed, "The organization controls every aspect of your life", revealing the extreme measures followers must endure.
Her final break came when she was instructed to "divorce" from her own family due to alleged violations of Scientology law.
She revealed: "Once your parents become Scientologists, they're no longer your parents. So, if you ask your mom a question, she'll say, 'Well, we have to look at the policy.' You're being raised by Scientology. If you're not (spending) two and a half hours a day studying Scientology, your parents will kick you out of the house."
Leah Remini's Experience
After breaking away, Remini has faced relentless harassment from the Church, and she's not holding back.
She revealed in a recent interview: "It's difficult to say it's gotten easier when I have a multimillion-dollar organization terrorizing me and my family."
Just this past August, she filed a lawsuit against the Church, alleging that she and her 20-year-old daughter, Sofia, are being surveilled.
"I'm hunted. My daughter is followed", she claimed, emphatically explaining: "There is constant surveillance."
A representative for the Church of Scientology has fired back against Leah's claims and said: "For years, Ms. Remini has repeated ad nauseam unsupported and untrue allegations to monetize her hate campaign against the Church of Scientology."
They assert that "there has never existed a shred of evidence to support" her claims and blame her for "harassing" the Church.
Moving On
Despite this ceaseless torment, Leah has zero regrets about leaving the Church, crediting therapy for helping her heal from the deep scars of over 30 years within the organization.
The King of Queens actress explained: "There are good days and bad days, but in general, it's been worth it... My heart has opened up so much." Now approaching her 55th birthday on June 15, Leah is bracing for even bigger life changes — last August, she and her husband Angelo Pagan announced their split after 28 years of marriage.
To add to the upheaval, her beloved co-host Mike Rinder passed away from cancer in January. But it's not all doom and gloom – Leah is set to graduate from NYU this fall with a bachelor's degree in social sciences, embracing her new life as an empty nester. Leah is more optimistic than ever, sharing her journey of introspection and growth. She said: "I feel like I'm just starting to live. I'm coming out of the fog and can see the forest through the trees."