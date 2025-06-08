Brutal Scientology Rituals Revealed Including 150-Minute 'Reporting' Sessions and 'Divorcing' Parents Demand

After breaking away, Remini has faced relentless harassment from the Church, and she's not holding back.

She revealed in a recent interview: "It's difficult to say it's gotten easier when I have a multimillion-dollar organization terrorizing me and my family."

Just this past August, she filed a lawsuit against the Church, alleging that she and her 20-year-old daughter, Sofia, are being surveilled.

"I'm hunted. My daughter is followed", she claimed, emphatically explaining: "There is constant surveillance."

A representative for the Church of Scientology has fired back against Leah's claims and said: "For years, Ms. Remini has repeated ad nauseam unsupported and untrue allegations to monetize her hate campaign against the Church of Scientology."

They assert that "there has never existed a shred of evidence to support" her claims and blame her for "harassing" the Church.