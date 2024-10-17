Your tip
Leah Remini's Quickie Divorce From Angelo Pagán Finalized — After Announcing Separation Just 2 Months Ago

Composite photo of Angelo Pagán and Leah Remini
Source: MEGA

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán finalized their divorce two months after separating.

By:

Oct. 17 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Leah Remini is officially divorced from Angelo Pagán.

RadarOnline.com can reveal after 21 years of marriage, the pair have officially finalized their divorce just two months after announcing their separation.

Remini, 54, and Pagán, 56, settled their divorce without attorneys.

leah remini divorce angelo pagan
Source: MEGA

Remini and Pagán were married for 21 years.

According to court documents filed on Wednesday, October 16 at the Superior Court of Los Angeles, the former couple "chose to resolve this matter through mediation".

The documents specified: "Each party chose not to have an attorney represent her/him in this proceeding, and each party made such decision freely, voluntarily, and without any pressure or duress from anyone."

Additionally, all matters concerning the division of assets and debts, as well as spousal support attorney’s fees were resolved under the confidential terms of the settlement agreement.

leah remini divorce angelo pagan
Source: MEGA

Court documents revealed the ex-couple 'chose to resolve this matter through mediation'.

The pair signed off on the agreement on October 11.

Both were advised to retain their own counsel to "review" the judgement to ensure their "respective individual interests".

Their settlement agreement comes just two months after they released a joint statement on Instagram announcing their split.

Source: @leahremini/Instagram

Remini and Pagán announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

Remini and Pagán said: "Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce.

"This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what’s best for us."

They added: "We are proud of how we have worked through this together.

"Yes, we're sad, and we've got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones."

Despite the split, there was no love lost between the former couple.

They made a point to note because they've "been best friends for so many years" they planned on "still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family."

The King of Queens star and Pagán further explained why they decided to part ways.

Source: @therealangelopagan/Instagram

Pagán and Remini share 20-year-old daughter Sofia together.

Their post continued: "So, the big question—why? To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore.

"After a lot of effort and consideration, we've decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today.

"Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different.

"We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate. From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success. And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way."

They concluded their emotional post with a promise to fans to be as "transparent" as possible and thanked followers for their years of love and support for the ex couple.

The caption concluded: "We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren’t failures.

"We’ll keep sharing snippets of our lives as we navigate this new chapter."

The actress and producer share one daughter together, Sofia, 20.

