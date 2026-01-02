'Absolutely Horrifying': 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller Torched Over 'Cringe' Dance Moves to '90s Song 'Ice Ice Baby' at Lavish Mar-a-Lago Bash
Jan. 2 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Critics of Kristi Noem say the Homeland Security Secretary had zero chill as she danced awkwardly while Vanilla Ice blasted his hit, Ice, Ice Baby, at President Trump's New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
The so-called "ICE Barbie" may want to chill out on the displays of enthusiasm as she faces increased calls for her firing.
Noem, 54, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, 40, who have spearheaded the nationwide immigration crackdown, were caught on video jamming along as the rapper, and his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle friends, belted out his signature tune to New Year's revelers.
In the short clip, posted to X by Miller's wife, her hubby struggles to mouth the lyrics, while Noem throws her arm in the air, looks into the camera, and sings along.
Reaction on social media was pretty cold.
"That is a peak cringe fest," one person commented, as another added: "This is one of the most embarrassing things I cannot unsee."
A third person blasted: "This is what I imagine h--- is like."
Others were upset to see Noem partying as ICE continues its crackdowns.
"Disgusting. Even if you believe people should be deported, how can you tolerate such behavior?" one person asked.
Another decried "They think it’s a joke that innocent little kids are getting zip-tied and tossed into cages. Real evil."
Noem's Affair Rumors
The party could soon be over for Noem, as her job is reportedly on the chopping block following allegations she had an affair with one of her top advisors.
Two anonymous former DHS officials, who apparently still keep in touch with current staff, reportedly claimed Trump's top advisors are growing increasingly "frustrated" with Noem and her rumored lover, Corey Lewandowski, and are said to be considering the headache their final straw with the former South Dakota governor.
Lewandowski, 52, who has been married since 2005, initially worked on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign before the president dismissed him during the primaries.
Noem on the Chopping Block
He joined Trump's 2024 campaign as a senior advisor last August, but was removed once again, reportedly due to staff conduct. He went on to serve as Noem's de facto chief of staff.
"Things are (explicit)," one insider told The Bulwark on Noem and Lewandowski. "It's horrible, they're going to destroy this place. I'm just hoping the new secretary gets here in time."
Both sources claimed "Trump is indeed considering moving on from Noem" while noting the decision could come "really soon," though a third source described the situation as "fluid."
Noem's Growing Backlash
Noem and Lewandowski faced backlash over the mismanagement of agency funds mere months into the secretary's tenure.
In November, it was revealed Noem placed an order for 10 Spirit Airlines jets without realizing the planes had no engines.
Reports further claimed Noem was warned by DHS officials about the purchase being impractical, including the cost of hiring flight conductors. DHS officials were also said to have discovered Spirit Airlines did not even own the jets, and the missing engines would need to be purchased separately.
Lewandowski was also said to be the mastermind behind a plan to replace ICE leadership with Border Patrol veterans who would bring a stronger-handed approach to Trump's immigration policy in cities across the country.