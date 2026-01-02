'Absolutely Horrifying': 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller Torched Over 'Cringe' Dance Moves to '90s Song 'Ice Ice Baby' at Lavish Mar-a-Lago Bash

Noem, 54, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, 40, who have spearheaded the nationwide immigration crackdown, were caught on video jamming along as the rapper, and his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle friends, belted out his signature tune to New Year's revelers.

In the short clip, posted to X by Miller's wife, her hubby struggles to mouth the lyrics, while Noem throws her arm in the air, looks into the camera, and sings along.

Reaction on social media was pretty cold.

"That is a peak cringe fest," one person commented, as another added: "This is one of the most embarrassing things I cannot unsee."

A third person blasted: "This is what I imagine h--- is like."