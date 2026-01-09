'The Face of Evil': Stephen Miller's Cousin Blames Him for Fatal ICE Shooting — 'Renee Nicole Good’s Death is Blood on Your Hands'

Good was killed by an ICE agent earlier this week and her death has caused a slew of controversy, with different stories arising as to what actually happened.

Stephen Miller's cousin has slammed him in a blistering post, blaming him for the death of Renee Nicole Good, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kasmer calling Miller "the face of evil" was a direct reference to a Facebook post she made calling him out last year.

She added: "Renee Nicole Good’s death is blood on YOUR hands, Stephen. I’m just glad our grandparents are no longer alive to witness the shame you have brought to our family."

Alisa Kasmer, Miller's cousin, took to Threads to share, "When I called out my cousin for being the face of evil' I DID NOT stutter."

In that post, Kasmer recalled growing up with Miller, describing him as "young, conservative, maybe misguided, but lovable and harmless."

"I am living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil," she wrote. "I grieve what you’ve become, Stephen… I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries – including my own."

Kasmer explained she and Miller were raised in the Jewish faith and were taught about surviving horrible atrocities such as the Holocaust.

"We celebrated holidays each year with the reminder to stand up and say 'never again.' But what you are doing breaks that sacred promise. It breaks everything we were taught," she noted.

"How can you do to others what has been done to us? How can you wake up each day and repeat the cruelty that our people barely escaped from?" she directly questioned her cousin.