'The Face of Evil': Stephen Miller's Cousin Blames Him for Fatal ICE Shooting — 'Renee Nicole Good’s Death is Blood on Your Hands'
Jan. 9 2026, Published 1:52 p.m. ET
Stephen Miller's cousin has slammed him in a blistering post, blaming him for the death of Renee Nicole Good, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Good was killed by an ICE agent earlier this week and her death has caused a slew of controversy, with different stories arising as to what actually happened.
Stephen Miller's Cousin Slams Him for Bringing 'Shame' to Their Family
Alisa Kasmer, Miller's cousin, took to Threads to share, "When I called out my cousin for being the face of evil' I DID NOT stutter."
She added: "Renee Nicole Good’s death is blood on YOUR hands, Stephen. I’m just glad our grandparents are no longer alive to witness the shame you have brought to our family."
Kasmer calling Miller "the face of evil" was a direct reference to a Facebook post she made calling him out last year.
Stephen Miller's Cousin Previously Took Him to Task
In that post, Kasmer recalled growing up with Miller, describing him as "young, conservative, maybe misguided, but lovable and harmless."
"I am living with the deep pain of watching someone I once loved become the face of evil," she wrote. "I grieve what you’ve become, Stephen… I will never knowingly let evil into my life, no matter whose blood it carries – including my own."
Kasmer explained she and Miller were raised in the Jewish faith and were taught about surviving horrible atrocities such as the Holocaust.
"We celebrated holidays each year with the reminder to stand up and say 'never again.' But what you are doing breaks that sacred promise. It breaks everything we were taught," she noted.
"How can you do to others what has been done to us? How can you wake up each day and repeat the cruelty that our people barely escaped from?" she directly questioned her cousin.
Stephen Miller's Cousin Said He's 'Destoryed So Many Lives'
Miller has been largely credited with being instrumental in the immigration policies of both of Donald Trump's administrations. He also was one of the Trump officials to set a goal of having ICE arrest 3000 people per day.
"Where does this hateful obsession end? What are you trying to build besides fear? Immigrants were a part of your upbringing. Is this cruelty your way of rejecting a part of yourself?" she continued, noting Miller's development was "a perfect storm of ego, fear, hate, and ambition – all of it mangled into something cruel and hollow, masquerading as strength."
"You've destroyed so many lives just to feed your own obsession and ego and uphold an administration so corrupt, so vile, I can barely comprehend it," she stated. "Being this close to such deep cruelty fills me with shame. I am gutted. My heart breaks that this is the legacy you have brought to our family. A legacy I never asked to share with you, and one I now carry like a curse."
Stephen Miller May Be Getting a Promotion
Around the same time she posted the lengthy Facebook post, Kasmer posted on Threads, detailing how most of Miller's extended family had disowned him, aside from immediate relatives who were MAGA supporters.
As Radar recently revealed, following Nicolás Maduro's capture and ousting as the dictator of Venezuela, Miller could potentially be getting a big promotion.
"Miller has been the architect of the administration’s anti-immigration and border policy and took a central role in the effort to remove Maduro," a source spilled, confirming the White House is "weighing" a "more elevated role" for Miller.