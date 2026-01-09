Trump Eyes The Nobel Peace Prize: Prez Admits He Would Happily Snatch Award From Winner María Corina Machado After She Offered To Hand It Over

Donald Trump has confessed he'd gladly take Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize after she offered to "share" the prestigious award with him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump, 79, shamelessly campaigned for the award and was furious when the Nobel Prize Committee announced Machado as the 2025 winner.

During a recent sit-down interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, the president went off on a bizarre rant slamming the country of Norway, where the Nobel Prize Committee is based.