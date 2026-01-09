Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Eyes The Nobel Peace Prize: Prez Admits He Would Happily Snatch Award From Winner María Corina Machado After She Offered To Hand It Over

Split photo of Donald Trump, María Corina Machado
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump admitted he would accept María Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize if she offered it to him.

Profile Image

Jan. 9 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has confessed he'd gladly take Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Prize after she offered to "share" the prestigious award with him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump, 79, shamelessly campaigned for the award and was furious when the Nobel Prize Committee announced Machado as the 2025 winner.

During a recent sit-down interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, the president went off on a bizarre rant slamming the country of Norway, where the Nobel Prize Committee is based.

Machado Says She Would Be 'Happy' to Share Award

Photo of María Corina Machado
Source: MEGA

The Venezuelan opposition leader won the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2025.

Moments after Trump declared, "This country is based on merit again," he admitted he would accept Machado's prize if she offered it to him during her upcoming visit to Washington, D.C.

When Machado won the honor in October 2025, she dedicated the award to Trump, who warned it would be a big mistake if the committee did not choose him.

After the controversial capture of despot Nicolás Maduro, the Trump administration did not tap Machado to step in and lead the country. The president later claimed Machado "didn't have the respect within the country" to assume the role.

Trump Says It Would Be an 'Honor' to Take Machado's Peace Prize

Source: @mmpadellan/X

Trump said 'it would be an honor' if Machado offered him her Nobel Peace Prize.

Despite Trump's comments, Machado said she would be "happy" to give her award to the president – and now Trump appears to be fine with accepting the offer.

"(Machado) said to me this week, both on TV and radio, that she wants to give the Nobel Prize, her Nobel Peace prize, to you for liberating her country," Hannity told Trump. "In 2023, she won over 92 percent of the vote to be the leader of the opposition. Maduro kept her off the ballot. Do you have any plans to meet with her? And would you accept the Nobel Prize she wants to hand to you?"

"Well, I understand she's coming in next week sometime. And I look forward to saying hello to her, and I've heard that she wants to do that," Trump replied. "That would be a great honor."

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump repeated his debunked claim about 'ending eight wars' as a reason why he should've won over Machado/

Trump then doubled down on his bizarre and baseless claim that he "ended eight wars" as he rambled about not being chosen as the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

"I did put out eight wars, eight and a quarter, because, you know, Thailand and Cambodia started going at it again," Trump told Hannity, to which the Fox News host interjected, "I'll put the list up if you want to."

"You put the list out as a h--- of a list, but we, I've stopped eight wars," he quipped.

Trump claimed it was "a very big embarrassment" for Norway that the Nobel Peace Prize committee did not select him before adding, "when you put out eight wars, in theory, you should get one for each war."

Norwegian Nobel Institute Steps In

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The Norwegian Nobel Institute made it clear a Nobel Peace Prize cannot be given away.

While Machado may be willing to offer Trump her award, the Norwegian Nobel Institute made it clear the Peace Prize is non-transferable.

"A Nobel Prize can neither be revoked nor transferred to others. Once the announcement of the laureate(s) has been made, the decision stands for all time. As for the prize money, the laureate(s) are free to dispose of it as they see fit," a spokesperson reportedly told an outlet.

