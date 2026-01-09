Trump Assassination Bombshell: Wisconsin Man Admits to Murdering His Parents to Steal Their Money to Fund a Kill the Prez Plot
Jan. 9 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
A Wisconsin teenager has pleaded guilty to killing his parents and living with their decomposing bodies to fund a mad plot to assassinate Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can report.
Nikita Casap was said to have ties to a radical neo-Nazi group called The Order of the Nine Angels and wanted to overthrow the government.
Nikita Casap's Murder Manifesto
Casap, 18, pleaded guilty to intentional homicide in Waukesha County for the deaths of his mother, 35-year-old Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, 51-year-old Donald Mayer.
As part of a plea deal, several other charges were dropped, including two counts of hiding a corpse, two for theft of movable property, two for identity theft, one for taking a vehicle without consent, and one for intimidating a witness with a threat of force.
A federal search warrant alleged Casap wrote a manifesto calling for Trump to be assassinated to start a political revolution.
One passage in the manifesto reasons: "As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos."
The Plot to Kill the Prez
Investigators believe Casap shot his parents early last February. He then lived with their decomposing bodies for two weeks before fleeing across the country in his stepfather's SUV with $14,000 in cash, his stepfather's gun, and the family dog.
He was eventually arrested during a traffic stop in Kansas on February 28. Casap reportedly had plans to use an "attack drone" that would drop a makeshift "bomb" packed with nuts, bolts, and needles on the president.
The federal warrant concluded: "The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carry out his plan."
Under terms of the plea deal, Casap faces anywhere from 40 years in prison to a potential life sentence.
Thomas Matthew Crooks Case Closed
Trump has faced multiple assassination attempts since becoming president, with the FBI recently closing its probe into Thomas Matthew Crooks; the 20-year-old gunman who opened fire on Trump during a July 13, 2024, campaign stop in Butler, Pennsylvania.
In November, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino declared the Bureau could not determine why Crooks targeted Trump, saying: "We have reviewed this case over and over – looked into every nugget. We have spoken to the families, the president. "There is no motive for it, there is no reason for it."
Earlier reports indicated Crooks had a long and disturbing history of posting violent, murderous, and racist threats on the internet.
Ryan Routh Assassination Attempt on Trump
Two months before that, a Florida jury found Ryan Routh guilty on all charges related to his would-be assassination attempt on then-candidate Trump in September 2024.
The panel took a mere two and a half hours to come to their verdict for the incident in which Routh, 59, lay in wait along a West Palm Beach golf course for Trump to arrive.
Secret Service agents spotted and captured Routh before he was able to fire on the president.
He was found guilty of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, as well as assaulting the Secret Service agent who discovered him in the shrubbery near the fence line along the course. Routh was also convicted of three federal gun charges after being found with an SKS-style rifle.
Routh is now facing life in prison.