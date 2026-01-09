Trump Assassination Bombshell: Wisconsin Man Admits to Murdering His Parents to Steal Their Money to Fund a Kill the Prez Plot

Nikita Casap was said to have ties to a radical neo-Nazi group called The Order of the Nine Angels and wanted to overthrow the government.

A Wisconsin teenager has pleaded guilty to killing his parents and living with their decomposing bodies to fund a mad plot to assassinate Donald Trump , RadarOnline.com can report.

Nikita Casap reportedly killed his parents to fund his assassination attempt on Trump.

Casap, 18, pleaded guilty to intentional homicide in Waukesha County for the deaths of his mother, 35-year-old Tatiana Casap, and stepfather, 51-year-old Donald Mayer.

As part of a plea deal, several other charges were dropped, including two counts of hiding a corpse, two for theft of movable property, two for identity theft, one for taking a vehicle without consent, and one for intimidating a witness with a threat of force.

A federal search warrant alleged Casap wrote a manifesto calling for Trump to be assassinated to start a political revolution.

One passage in the manifesto reasons: "As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos."