Mickey Rourke Snubs Film Offers Over Outrageous Wage Demands Despite Money Troubles — 'He Sees Himself as an A-lister and Should Be Paid Like One'
Jan. 9 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Mickey Rourke is turning down numerous film roles over his excessive wage demands, despite rumors he's broke, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources close to the former Hollywood wildman claim The Wrestler star, 73, still considers himself an A-lister, so therefore believes he should be paid like one.
Rourke's A-List Demands
Snubbing job offers will come as a surprise to fans of the actor following reports of his financial peril, which sparked his reps to set up a GoFundMe page on his behalf to raise funds to pay off $60K unpaid rental bills.
Rourke's manager, Kimberly Hines, claims the movie star received a flurry of job offers this week, ranging from indie films and photoshoots to live appearances and signings, but he's not interested.
Hines says Rourke has a lot of pride and wants to be paid like an A-lister if he takes a job, which means he would get paid around $200,000 per day.
It's also believed he's focused on working with the types of top-tier actors and directors he's collaborated with before.
Rourke is currently staying at a West Hollywood hotel with his three dogs.
According to Hines, he’ll be checking out by the end of the week, after she secured him a new Los Angeles apartment. But the Oscar-nominated star wants to stay afloat long-term, so he’ll need to return to work.
And he won’t be using any of the money raised in his GoFundMe, which is now just over $100,000, as he wants all donors to be refunded.
As Radar reported this week, Rourke hit out at the GoFundMe page being set up, claiming he had nothing to do with it and that he would never accept charity.
'This Thing Is Very Embarrassing'
Taking to social media, he blasted: "Something's come up that I'm really frustrated, confused, and I don't understand.
"Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money, like charity. And that’s not me, OK? If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f------ charity. I’d rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger."
He continued: "I'm not the wild man I was 20 years ago. This thing is very embarrassing. Don't give any money, and if you gave money, get it back. It's really humiliating. They say it's up to $100,000. I wouldn't take a f------ nickel of charity from anybody."
"Whoever did this, I don't know why they did it," Rourke raged. "I wouldn't know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years."
The GoFundMe page was created on Sunday by Liya-Joelle Jones, assistant to his manager Hines.
Jones wrote the fundraiser was "created with Rourke's full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent that from happening."
Hines said, "My assistant started it to help Mickey as a nice gesture because he was being forced out of his home. It was not done with any mal intent. The money has not gone anywhere.
"If Mickey decides he does not want it, the money will be returned to his fans."