Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke Snubs Film Offers Over Outrageous Wage Demands Despite Money Troubles — 'He Sees Himself as an A-lister and Should Be Paid Like One'

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

Mickey Rourke has turned numerous job roles over his accesive wage demands, despite rumors he's broke.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Mickey Rourke is turning down numerous film roles over his excessive wage demands, despite rumors he's broke, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources close to the former Hollywood wildman claim The Wrestler star, 73, still considers himself an A-lister, so therefore believes he should be paid like one.

Article continues below advertisement

Rourke's A-List Demands

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

Rourke still believes he's an A-llst star and should get a salary to match.

Article continues below advertisement

Snubbing job offers will come as a surprise to fans of the actor following reports of his financial peril, which sparked his reps to set up a GoFundMe page on his behalf to raise funds to pay off $60K unpaid rental bills.

Rourke's manager, Kimberly Hines, claims the movie star received a flurry of job offers this week, ranging from indie films and photoshoots to live appearances and signings, but he's not interested.

Hines says Rourke has a lot of pride and wants to be paid like an A-lister if he takes a job, which means he would get paid around $200,000 per day.

It's also believed he's focused on working with the types of top-tier actors and directors he's collaborated with before.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

The actor is currently living in a hotel after he was reportedly forced to leave his L.A. pad.

Article continues below advertisement

Rourke is currently staying at a West Hollywood hotel with his three dogs.

According to Hines, he’ll be checking out by the end of the week, after she secured him a new Los Angeles apartment. But the Oscar-nominated star wants to stay afloat long-term, so he’ll need to return to work.

And he won’t be using any of the money raised in his GoFundMe, which is now just over $100,000, as he wants all donors to be refunded.

As Radar reported this week, Rourke hit out at the GoFundMe page being set up, claiming he had nothing to do with it and that he would never accept charity.

Article continues below advertisement

'This Thing Is Very Embarrassing'

Photo of Mickey Rourke
Source: MEGA

'The Wrestler' star had a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf to raise much-needed cash.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Ariana Grande has been weighing baby plans as the 'Wicked' star faces pressure to marry.

EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande's Baby Plans — How Ultra-Broody 'Wicked' Star is 'Desperate to Get Hitched and Start a Family' Amid Anorexia Fears

Kim Kardashian has learned she has brain holes as scans show gray matter like Swiss cheese.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kim Kardashian's Brain Holes! How Reality TV Veteran, 45, Found Out She Has Gray Matter Like Swiss Cheese

Article continues below advertisement

Taking to social media, he blasted: "Something's come up that I'm really frustrated, confused, and I don't understand.

"Somebody set up some kind of foundation or fund for me to donate money, like charity. And that’s not me, OK? If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f------ charity. I’d rather stick a gun up my a-- and pull the trigger."

He continued: "I'm not the wild man I was 20 years ago. This thing is very embarrassing. Don't give any money, and if you gave money, get it back. It's really humiliating. They say it's up to $100,000. I wouldn't take a f------ nickel of charity from anybody."

"Whoever did this, I don't know why they did it," Rourke raged. "I wouldn't know what a GoFund foundation is in a million years."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @mickey_rourke_;Instagram

Rourke even said he had no idea what a GoFundMe page was during social media rant.

The GoFundMe page was created on Sunday by Liya-Joelle Jones, assistant to his manager Hines.

Jones wrote the fundraiser was "created with Rourke's full permission to help cover immediate housing-related expenses and prevent that from happening."

Hines said, "My assistant started it to help Mickey as a nice gesture because he was being forced out of his home. It was not done with any mal intent. The money has not gone anywhere.

"If Mickey decides he does not want it, the money will be returned to his fans."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.