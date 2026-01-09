Mickey Rourke Snubs Film Offers Over Outrageous Wage Demands Despite Money Troubles — 'He Sees Himself as an A-lister and Should Be Paid Like One'

Snubbing job offers will come as a surprise to fans of the actor following reports of his financial peril, which sparked his reps to set up a GoFundMe page on his behalf to raise funds to pay off $60K unpaid rental bills.

Rourke's manager, Kimberly Hines, claims the movie star received a flurry of job offers this week, ranging from indie films and photoshoots to live appearances and signings, but he's not interested.

Hines says Rourke has a lot of pride and wants to be paid like an A-lister if he takes a job, which means he would get paid around $200,000 per day.

It's also believed he's focused on working with the types of top-tier actors and directors he's collaborated with before.