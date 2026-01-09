Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Clintons' $240Million 'Divorce' — How Hillary's 'Dirt Dossier' on Bill 'Includes Drugs, Hookers and Dead Nude Model'

Split photo of Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Hillary Clinton is ready to walk away from her marriage to Bill Clinton.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 9 2026, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Hillary Clinton is said to have allegedly stormed out on husband Bill after the federal government released nearly 100 photos of the ex-president and his former pal Jeffrey Epstein, and an insider claimed the couple is headed towards a $240million divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After months of public outrage and pressure, Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with bipartisan support in November 2025. The law set a 30-day deadline for the DOJ to release materials related to the investigation of the late convicted pedophile, who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while waiting for his s-x-trafficking trial.

Hours before the deadline passed, the DOJ released a batch of heavily redacted files and a trove of images.

Snaps of Bill Featured in Epstein Files Drop

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

The ex-president was featured in nearly 100 photos released by the DOJ from the Epstein files release.

Among the photos was a snap of ex-President Clinton and a woman in a hot tub. Another shows him swimming in a pool with an anonymous woman and now­ convicted madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently transferred to a cushy minimum-security prison where she's serving 20 years behind bars for recruiting victims for Epstein.

Presidential historian Leon Wagener claimed the "outrageous" hot tub may have been all Hillary, 78, needed to consider hitting Bill, 79, with divorce papers after 50 years of marriage.

Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

A presidential historian believe the photos were the 'final blow' for Hillary.

"That may be the final blow, and Hillary has decided she's not going to be a doormat anymore, because she's been repeatedly humiliated," Wagener said. "That picture threw Hillary for a loop, and she's done forgiving. I doubt (the woman in the pool) is even 21 years old, because Epstein didn't surround himself with middle­-aged woman – except for Maxwell."

The couple has yet to schedule their subpoenaed testimony before a congressional committee investigating Epstein's misconduct.

Wagener predicted: "Hillary is going to throw Bill under the bus."

Hillary's 'Secret Divorce File'

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Hillary has a secret divorce file on Bill.

Meanwhile, separate sources claimed the former first lady and secretary of state has a "secret divorce file on Bill."

Insiders alleged the file has decades-old information from private investigators, including Bill's alleged link to a s-x worker in Brazil, and former "Penthouse Pet" Judi Gibbs, who was killed under mysterious circumstances after she helped with an Arkansas cocaine investigation.

The file also allegedly explores Bill's "ties to drug use with his female friends."

Photo of Bill and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

A private investigator alleged there's more damning photos of Bill yet to be released.

Wagener said he would not be surprised if Hillary gave a "spill your heart out" interview to describe her "loveless marriage and all the pain she has endured living with Bill, and how cruel and heartless he truly is."

Private investigator Ed Opperman, who worked on the late disgraced financier's case, claimed Bill is shaking in his boots because there are more damning photos of him.

"I think he's s--tting in his pants, because there are more pictures out there of him with nude models and (adult film) stars on Epstein's plane," Opperman claimed.

