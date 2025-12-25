Hillary Clinton Ripped for Posting Family Christmas Photo Despite Fresh Epstein Disgrace Over Husband Bill's Shirtless Photos with Ghislaine Maxwell
Dec. 24 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
Hillary Clinton did her best to remind people that her embattled husband, Bill Clinton, was once a church-going family man, as the former president continues to appear in newly released materials involving the Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former New York senator, 78, posted a throwback photo of the couple and their daughter, Chelsea, as a young girl, celebrating Christmas alongside a minister after a church service back in the day.
Early 1990s Christmas Throwback
The photo appeared to have been taken in the early 1990s, before the former Arkansas governor, 79, was elected president in 1992.
Bill's hair had yet to get salt-and-pepper, while Hillary sported a longer-than-normal shoulder-length hairdo. Chelsea adorably still had braces on her teeth as she smiled in a festive sweater with red-and-green Christmas trees, bells, and candy cane patterns.
"Wishing everyone celebrating a cozy Christmas Eve!" Hillary wrote in the caption.
Hillary Clinton Mocked Over Throwback Family Photo
While there were plenty of fans wishing the former Secretary of State happy holidays in return, many people dragged Hillary for posting the happy family photo while the Department of Justice has been releasing the Epstein Files.
"Bill Clinton is in Epstein Files, and you are here wishing people Merry Christmas," one person jeered, while a second noted of the curious photos that have been released by the DOJ, "I like your husband’s pictures in the Epstein files."
A third person begged Hillary, "Divorce your husband, who is associated with Epstein! You make me feel ashamed I’m a Democrat. So horrible!!"
"Funny how Ghislaine was at your daughter’s wedding, and Bill was on the island every other month," a fourth sneered, referring to Epstein's ex-girlfriend and madam Ghislaine Maxwell.
Nothing to Hide
Even though Bill appeared in photos kicking back in a pool with Maxwell and hanging out with Epstein at other events, the former president said he has nothing to hide.
The statesman went so far as to ask for the complete Epstein files to be released, even though the DOJ released only a partial batch on the December 19 deadline Congress set for the department. It has since released more documents.
Bill said through his spokesman on Monday, December 22, "The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves."
The statement defiantly continued, "However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection."
Bill Clinton's Relationships to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Bill put his masterful political skills to use, turning the tables on President Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi, both of whom previously balked at releasing the complete Epstein files.
"Accordingly, we call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton," he demanded.
"Refusal to do so will confirm the widespread suspicion the Department of Justice’s actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation," the statement concluded.
Bill has not been publicly accused of any wrongdoing regarding Epstein and his s-- crimes.
"President Clinton was my friend, not Epstein's friend," Maxwell, 63, revealed to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. She added that he "liked" her, "and we got along terribly well. But I never saw that warmth with Mr. Epstein."
Flight logs showed Bill traveled abroad on Epstein's plane in the early aughts for trips related to the Clinton Foundation.
Shortly after the sick pedophile's arrest in July 2019, Bill's camp put out a statement that he knew "nothing" about Epstein's alleged s-- trafficking crimes and that the two hadn't spoken in "well over a decade."