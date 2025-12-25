Hillary Clinton Ripped for Posting Family Christmas Photo Despite Fresh Epstein Disgrace Over Husband Bill's Shirtless Photos with Ghislaine Maxwell

Even though Bill appeared in photos kicking back in a pool with Maxwell and hanging out with Epstein at other events, the former president said he has nothing to hide.

The statesman went so far as to ask for the complete Epstein files to be released, even though the DOJ released only a partial batch on the December 19 deadline Congress set for the department. It has since released more documents.

Bill said through his spokesman on Monday, December 22, "The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves."

The statement defiantly continued, "However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection."