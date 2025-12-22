Bill Clinton Urges DOJ to Release ALL of the Epstein Files Despite Former Prez Appearing in Disturbing Photos With Pedo

As Radar reported, Clinton and his wife, Hillary, have been asked to sit for depositions to testify regarding what they knew about Jeffrey Epstein.

They have insisted that they are being singled out by James Comer, the Republican chairman of the Oversight Committee and are less than enthused about the invitation to talk.

"President Trump has consistently sought to divert attention from his own relationship with Mr Epstein, and unfortunately, the committee appears to be complicit," a letter from their attorney, David Kendall, read. "President Trump has consistently sought to divert attention from his own relationship with Mr Epstein, and unfortunately, the committee appears to be complicit."

Kendall also accused Comer of "weaponized legislative investigations and targeted criminal prosecutions" against the Clintons, as he pointed out that other names that have been subpoenaed have all been dismissed.

Regardless of their attempts to ditch testifying, Bill is scheduled to do so on December 17, and Hillary is due for questioning the next day.