Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton Urges DOJ to Release ALL of the Epstein Files Despite Former Prez Appearing in Disturbing Photos With Pedo

Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton
Source: Department of Justice; MEGA

Photos of Bill Clinton were released in the first drop of the Epstein files last week.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

Bill Clinton has demanded that all of the Epstein files be released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clinton was featured in several photos in the first drop from the files last Friday, including a now-infamous snap of him in a hot tub next to a redacted person.

What Did Bill Clinton Say?

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: Department of Justice

Clinton was seen in a hot tub in a photo from the Epstein files.

In a statement, the former president made via his spokesperson, he insisted, "someone or something is being protected. We need no such protection."

Clinton then called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to "immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton."

He also alleged the Department of Justice (DOJ) is doing "selective releases" in order to "imply wrongdoing about individuals who have already been repeatedly cleared by the very same Department of Justice, over many years."

Additionally, Clinton noted the DOJ is confirming suspicions that their actions are about "insinuation" rather than being transparent by refusing to release all the files.

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton Don't Want to Testify About Jeffrey Epstein

Photo of Bill and Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Bill and Hillary Clinton are due to sit for depositions about Jeffrey Epstein.

As Radar reported, Clinton and his wife, Hillary, have been asked to sit for depositions to testify regarding what they knew about Jeffrey Epstein.

They have insisted that they are being singled out by James Comer, the Republican chairman of the Oversight Committee and are less than enthused about the invitation to talk.

"President Trump has consistently sought to divert attention from his own relationship with Mr Epstein, and unfortunately, the committee appears to be complicit," a letter from their attorney, David Kendall, read. "President Trump has consistently sought to divert attention from his own relationship with Mr Epstein, and unfortunately, the committee appears to be complicit."

Kendall also accused Comer of "weaponized legislative investigations and targeted criminal prosecutions" against the Clintons, as he pointed out that other names that have been subpoenaed have all been dismissed.

Regardless of their attempts to ditch testifying, Bill is scheduled to do so on December 17, and Hillary is due for questioning the next day.

Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein's Relationship

Photo of Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Bill Clinton was on Jeffrey Epstein's private plane at least 26 times.

Regardless of Bill and Hillary not wanting to sit for depositions, Bill and Jeffrey definitely had a relationship at one point.

They were close enough that Bill flew on the disgraced financier's private jet, the Lolita Express, at least 26 times. He also hosted Epstein at the White House on 17 recorded occasions.

These numbers were according to flight logs and visitor records reviewed by Radar and cited in unsealed court filings.

Epstein had claimed in an email to be the one who ended his friendship with Bill, writing, "He swore, with whole-hearted conviction to me that he had done something. He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before."

Doanld Trump Wants Bill Clinton's Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Investigated

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump wants to 'determine what was going on' with Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump also called on Bill's involvement with Epstein to be looked into last month.

"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," he stated.

He added: "This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!"

