Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Bill Clinton Poses With Sick Pedo and Ghislaine Maxwell In Never-Before-Seen Photo After Ex-Prez 'Demanded' They Attend King's Wedding With Him

As Bill and wife Hillary, continue to object to appearing for questioning as part of the Epstein investigation, a newly discovered photo provides some perspective.

In the snap, Bill is all smiles as he stands between the king and Maxwell, with Epstein on her left side. Bill looks dapper in a classic black tuxedo, while Maxwell appears to be practically glued to him in a hot red dress.

Also spotted standing on the other side of the king was a young Chelsea Clinton, wearing traditional Moroccan clothing and flashing a wide smile.

One person familiar with the event told the New York Post: "(Clinton) brought them as guests to a king's wedding. I mean, it almost sounds made up. How many times in your life have you been invited as a guest of a guest at a wedding?"