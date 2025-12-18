Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Bill Clinton Poses With Sick Pedo and Ghislaine Maxwell In Never-Before-Seen Photo After Ex-Prez 'Demanded' They Attend King's Wedding With Him
Dec. 18 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Bill Clinton brought a pair of unexpected guests to Moroccan King Mohammed VI’s 2002 wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned: Jeffrey Epstein and his madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The former president has faced increased scrutiny over just how close a relationship he had with the notorious s-- offender, and has tried to avoid having to discuss the friendship under oath.
Bill Clinton Seen With Jeffrey Epstein in Photo
As Bill and wife Hillary, continue to object to appearing for questioning as part of the Epstein investigation, a newly discovered photo provides some perspective.
In the snap, Bill is all smiles as he stands between the king and Maxwell, with Epstein on her left side. Bill looks dapper in a classic black tuxedo, while Maxwell appears to be practically glued to him in a hot red dress.
Also spotted standing on the other side of the king was a young Chelsea Clinton, wearing traditional Moroccan clothing and flashing a wide smile.
One person familiar with the event told the New York Post: "(Clinton) brought them as guests to a king's wedding. I mean, it almost sounds made up. How many times in your life have you been invited as a guest of a guest at a wedding?"
Trump Accused of Trying to 'Divert Attention'
Meanwhile, the Clintons are still trying to fight their personal invitation to testify about their ties to Epstein, claiming they are being singled out by Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman of the Oversight Committee, and will not comply.
Comer has, in turn, threatened to hold the couple in contempt of Congress.
The former first couple were scheduled to sit for questioning this week, but in a scathing letter, David Kendall, the Clintons' attorney, accused Comer of calling in the Clintons primarily to take the heat off Donald Trump.
"President Trump has consistently sought to divert attention from his own relationship with Mr Epstein, and unfortunately, the committee appears to be complicit," the letter read.
Kendall also accused that his clients were being targeted, while other names previously subpoenaed have all been dismissed. He accused Comer of using "weaponized legislative investigations and targeted criminal prosecutions" against the Clintons.
Deposition Delayed
However, with the deposition deadline now come and gone, Comer relented and rescheduled the sit-downs for the middle of next month.
"Committee staff told you that the Committee is open to rescheduling the testimony but that it would need definitive new dates in January before canceling the currently scheduled dates," Comer told Kendall. "You replied that you are unwilling to provide any alternative dates for your clients' testimony.
"Therefore, the Committee has chosen the date of January 13, 2026, for the deposition of President Clinton and January 14, 2026, for the deposition of Secretary Clinton.
Once again, the Republican congressman warned a no-show would be met with harsh consequences.
"If your clients do not comply with these new dates, the Committee will move immediately to contempt proceedings," he said.
Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein's Connection
As Radar has reported, Bill and Epstein had an "intimate" and deeply entrenched relationship at one point.
The former U.S. president, now 79, flew on Epstein's private jet, known as the Lolita Express, at least 26 times and hosted the convicted s-- offender at the White House on 17 recorded occasions, according to flight logs and visitor records reviewed by Radar and cited in unsealed court filings.
However, a 2016 email revealed Epstein was the one who ended their friendship, charging that Bill had lied and contradicted himself.
"He swore, with whole-hearted conviction to me that he had done something," Epstein wrote, before clarifying: "He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before."