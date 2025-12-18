Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bill Clinton

Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Bill Clinton Poses With Sick Pedo and Ghislaine Maxwell In Never-Before-Seen Photo After Ex-Prez 'Demanded' They Attend King's Wedding With Him

photo of bill clinton and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

A new photo sheds new light on the connection between Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Bill Clinton brought a pair of unexpected guests to Moroccan King Mohammed VI’s 2002 wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned: Jeffrey Epstein and his madame, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The former president has faced increased scrutiny over just how close a relationship he had with the notorious s-- offender, and has tried to avoid having to discuss the friendship under oath.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton Seen With Jeffrey Epstein in Photo

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of bill clinton and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Clinton invited Epstein and Maxwell to Morocco for the king's wedding.

As Bill and wife Hillary, continue to object to appearing for questioning as part of the Epstein investigation, a newly discovered photo provides some perspective.

In the snap, Bill is all smiles as he stands between the king and Maxwell, with Epstein on her left side. Bill looks dapper in a classic black tuxedo, while Maxwell appears to be practically glued to him in a hot red dress.

Also spotted standing on the other side of the king was a young Chelsea Clinton, wearing traditional Moroccan clothing and flashing a wide smile.

One person familiar with the event told the New York Post: "(Clinton) brought them as guests to a king's wedding. I mean, it almost sounds made up. How many times in your life have you been invited as a guest of a guest at a wedding?"

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Accused of Trying to 'Divert Attention'

photo of bill clinton and hillary clinton
Source: mega

Bill and wife Hillary Clinton were expected to testify about their ties to Epstein this week.

Meanwhile, the Clintons are still trying to fight their personal invitation to testify about their ties to Epstein, claiming they are being singled out by Rep. James Comer, the Republican chairman of the Oversight Committee, and will not comply.

Comer has, in turn, threatened to hold the couple in contempt of Congress.

The former first couple were scheduled to sit for questioning this week, but in a scathing letter, David Kendall, the Clintons' attorney, accused Comer of calling in the Clintons primarily to take the heat off Donald Trump.

"President Trump has consistently sought to divert attention from his own relationship with Mr Epstein, and unfortunately, the committee appears to be complicit," the letter read.

Kendall also accused that his clients were being targeted, while other names previously subpoenaed have all been dismissed. He accused Comer of using "weaponized legislative investigations and targeted criminal prosecutions" against the Clintons.

Article continues below advertisement

Deposition Delayed

photo of bill clinton and masseuse
Source: radar

Bill Clinton was seen in photographs getting a massage from one of Epstein's employees.

However, with the deposition deadline now come and gone, Comer relented and rescheduled the sit-downs for the middle of next month.

"Committee staff told you that the Committee is open to rescheduling the testimony but that it would need definitive new dates in January before canceling the currently scheduled dates," Comer told Kendall. "You replied that you are unwilling to provide any alternative dates for your clients' testimony.

"Therefore, the Committee has chosen the date of January 13, 2026, for the deposition of President Clinton and January 14, 2026, for the deposition of Secretary Clinton.

Once again, the Republican congressman warned a no-show would be met with harsh consequences.

"If your clients do not comply with these new dates, the Committee will move immediately to contempt proceedings," he said.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Piers Morgan, Candace Owens

'You Will Lose!': Piers Morgan Goes Off on Candace Owens Over Claim Brigitte Macron Was Born a Man and 'Has a Package'... as Conservative Mouthpiece Faces Major Lawsuit

Photo of Donald Trump

Trump 'Looks Unwell': The Don Leaves Doctors 'Seriously Concerned' for His Health After Prez's Chaotic Speech to the Nation

Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein's Connection

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of bill clinton and jeffrey epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee

The two appeared in newly released photos

As Radar has reported, Bill and Epstein had an "intimate" and deeply entrenched relationship at one point.

The former U.S. president, now 79, flew on Epstein's private jet, known as the Lolita Express, at least 26 times and hosted the convicted s-- offender at the White House on 17 recorded occasions, according to flight logs and visitor records reviewed by Radar and cited in unsealed court filings.

However, a 2016 email revealed Epstein was the one who ended their friendship, charging that Bill had lied and contradicted himself.

"He swore, with whole-hearted conviction to me that he had done something," Epstein wrote, before clarifying: "He had forgotten that he also swore the exact opposite to me only weeks before."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.