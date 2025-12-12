Bill Clinton Bombshell Exposed: Former Prez Spotted Partying With Epstein in Leaked Photos... As He Desperately Tries to Avoid Sitting for Depositions Related to Disgraced Financier

The photo comes fresh on the heels of the former president and his wife, Hillary Clinton, trying to evade sitting for depositions related to Epstein.

A bombshell photo of Bill Clinton with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been revealed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In one photo, Clinton is seen with a huge smile on his face next to Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have dropped new photos this morning, sent to them by Epstein's estate.

Republican Rep. James Comer previously subpoenaed Bill and Hillary Clinton to answer questions about their relationship with Epstein on August 5.

Daivd Kendall, the attorney representing the Clintons, pushed back on the subpoena on November 3. Rather than appear in person, he asked for them to be able to send in "a written proffer of what little information" they have."

Republican Rep. James Comer previously subpoenaed the couple to answer questions about their relationship with Epstein on August 5.

Last month, Congress officially called for BIll and Hillary to appear for depositions before the House Oversight Committee as part of the investigation into Epstein.

'It is precisely the fact President Clinton and Secretary Clinton each maintained relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell in their personal capacities as private citizens that is of interest to the Committee,' James Comer said.

In a statement, Comer said, "In July, Democrats and Republicans on this Committee approved a motion to issue subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Committee has since worked in good faith to schedule in-person depositions, but further delays are unacceptable.

"Given the admission that your clients possess some relevant information, your position amounts to a demand that the Committee forgo in-person testimony potentially relevant to its legislative oversight."

The statement continued: "Additionally, your suggestion that your clients' testimony would not be relevant to the stated purposes of the Committee's investigation because the events in question took place outside of the Clintons' respective official duties, misses the Committee's point.

"It is precisely the fact President Clinton and Secretary Clinton each maintained relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell in their personal capacities as private citizens that is of interest to the Committee."

Bill is now scheduled to sit for questioning related to Epstein in Washington D.C. at 10 A.M. on December 17. Hillary will follow the next day at 10 A.M.