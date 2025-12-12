Bill Clinton Bombshell Exposed: Former Prez Spotted Partying With Epstein in Leaked Photos... As He Desperately Tries to Avoid Sitting for Depositions Related to Disgraced Financier
Dec. 12 2025, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
A bombshell photo of Bill Clinton with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been revealed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The photo comes fresh on the heels of the former president and his wife, Hillary Clinton, trying to evade sitting for depositions related to Epstein.
What Photo of Bill Clinton Was Released?
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have dropped new photos this morning, sent to them by Epstein's estate.
In one photo, Clinton is seen with a huge smile on his face next to Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.
Other notable figures in the photo drop included Donald Trump, Woody Allen, Bill Gates, Steve Bannon, and Richard Branson.
Congress Called for Bill and Hillary Clinton to Appear for Depositions Related to Jeffrey Epstein
Last month, Congress officially called for BIll and Hillary to appear for depositions before the House Oversight Committee as part of the investigation into Epstein.
Republican Rep. James Comer previously subpoenaed the couple to answer questions about their relationship with Epstein on August 5.
Daivd Kendall, the attorney representing the Clintons, pushed back on the subpoena on November 3. Rather than appear in person, he asked for them to be able to send in "a written proffer of what little information" they have."
James Comer's Statement on the Clintons' Depositions
In a statement, Comer said, "In July, Democrats and Republicans on this Committee approved a motion to issue subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Committee has since worked in good faith to schedule in-person depositions, but further delays are unacceptable.
"Given the admission that your clients possess some relevant information, your position amounts to a demand that the Committee forgo in-person testimony potentially relevant to its legislative oversight."
The statement continued: "Additionally, your suggestion that your clients' testimony would not be relevant to the stated purposes of the Committee's investigation because the events in question took place outside of the Clintons' respective official duties, misses the Committee's point.
"It is precisely the fact President Clinton and Secretary Clinton each maintained relationships with Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell in their personal capacities as private citizens that is of interest to the Committee."
Bill is now scheduled to sit for questioning related to Epstein in Washington D.C. at 10 A.M. on December 17. Hillary will follow the next day at 10 A.M.
Donald Trump Calls for Bill Clinton to Be Investigated
Last month, Trump called for Bill's ties to Epstein to be investigated.
"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," he said
"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!" he added.
The Epstein files are due to be released this month; however, a provision states that the Department of Justice is not required to release any part of the files related to an ongoing investigation.
Due to this, it is possible things related to Clinton in the files could not be shown to the public.