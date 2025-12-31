1. Andrew Allegedly Lied

The accused pedophile, formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, was stripped of his royal titles after email exchanges with Epstein showed Andrew lied about knowing late sex slave Virginia Giuffre and cutting ties with the convicted child molester.

"I can't take this anymore," he told Epstein in a March 2011 email – four months after publicly claiming he wasn't talking to the creep.

And despite Andrew's denials, an email from Epstein appeared to confirm a photo of Randy Andy with Giuffre, then 17, is legitimate.

Andrew has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

2. Sarah Ferguson Allegedly Lied, Too

The former Duchess of York, 66, was also stripped of her royal title after a 2011 email showed Andrew's ex publicly lied after claiming she would "have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."

But the emails showed she later sent him a groveling apology.

"You have always been a steadfast, generous, and supreme friend to me and my family," she sniveled.

James Henderson, Ferguson's spokesman, claimed she sent the message after she received a chilling phone call from Epstein in which he threatened to destroy the York family.