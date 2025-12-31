Your tip
Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Epstein Emails Spark Global Chaos — Leaked Messages Include Secrets, Threats, Sex Claims and Massive Political Bombshells

Source: MEGA

Epstein emails leak have sparked chaos as secrets, threats, sex claims and political bombshells emerged.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025

Add Radar on Google

In a historic move, President Donald Trump signed legislation on November 25 ordering the Justice Department to release over 300 gigabytes worth of classified files related to the dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. It comes as the House Oversight Committee released 23,000 documents containing the billionaire's logs, letters, travel slips and legal notes.

Now, RadarOnline.com can reveal even more explosive documents: top-secret files containing more than 3,700 of Epstein's emails that involve everyone from Bill and Hillary Clinton to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson – and even Trump himself.

Here are the seven biggest bombshells.

Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew's emails with Jeffrey Epstein contradict his past denials involving Virginia Giuffre.

1. Andrew Allegedly Lied

The accused pedophile, formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, was stripped of his royal titles after email exchanges with Epstein showed Andrew lied about knowing late sex slave Virginia Giuffre and cutting ties with the convicted child molester.

"I can't take this anymore," he told Epstein in a March 2011 email – four months after publicly claiming he wasn't talking to the creep.

And despite Andrew's denials, an email from Epstein appeared to confirm a photo of Randy Andy with Giuffre, then 17, is legitimate.

Andrew has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

2. Sarah Ferguson Allegedly Lied, Too

The former Duchess of York, 66, was also stripped of her royal title after a 2011 email showed Andrew's ex publicly lied after claiming she would "have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again."

But the emails showed she later sent him a groveling apology.

"You have always been a steadfast, generous, and supreme friend to me and my family," she sniveled.

James Henderson, Ferguson's spokesman, claimed she sent the message after she received a chilling phone call from Epstein in which he threatened to destroy the York family.

Source: MEGA

A 2016 email from Epstein claimed Hillary Clinton had an alleged connection to deputy counsel Vince Foster, who committed suicide.

3. Hillary Cheated On Bill Allegations

The former first lady, 78, appeared in a 2016 email that Epstein wrote, suggesting she had an affair with former President Bill Clinton's White House deputy counsel Vince Foster, who committed suicide in 1993.

"Hillary doing naughties with Vince," Epstein allegedly told author Michael Wolff.

Source: MEGA

Larry Summers apologized after a 2019 email showed he used a racial slur while seeking dating advice.

4. Larry Summers Used A Slur

Bill Clinton's former Treasury Secretary, Larry Summers, issued an apology after emails revealed his close personal relationship with Epstein.

In a 2019 exchange seeking dating advice, Summers used a racial slur to describe an Asian co-worker who appeared to show romantic interest in the 70-year-old.

5. Trump Was Caught On Camera

Epstein claimed to have photographs of the president, 79, surrounded by a bevy of beauties.

White House spokeswoman Abigail T. Jackson reminded RadarOnline.com Trump asked for the files to be released: "President Trump was calling for transparency and accountability and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents."

Source: MEGA

Emails revealed Epstein booked charter travel for Steve Bannon and referred to himself as his 'travel agent.'

6. Epstein Had The Hots For Di

The accused sex trafficker appeared to have an obscene obsession with the late Princess of Wales.

In a 2016 email draft of a never-published bio about his life, the dead financier described sitting with his arm around Princess Diana at a London event where she was wearing her "revenge dress" following her split with then-Prince Charles.

7. Epstein Was Steve Bannon's 'Travel Agent'

Emails showed Trump's former political strategist, 72, maintained a close relationship with Epstein up until his sex trafficking arrest in July 2019.

Oddly, Epstein sometimes acted as Bannon's personal assistant, writing, "How does it feel to have the most highly paid travel agent in history" after booking the media pundit a charter flight.

