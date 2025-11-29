EXCLUSIVE: The 'Most Shameful' Aspect of the Newly-Released Epstein Emails Sparking Fresh Mockery for Andrew Windsor
Nov. 29 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is again at the center of a political and cultural firestorm after newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails revealed he is the most frequently mentioned British figure in the sprawling archive, prompting what congressional aides now call the most "shameful" twist of the entire release.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 23,000-document trove, supplied by the Epstein estate to the U.S. House Oversight Committee, spans decades of emails, travel slips, legal notes, interview summaries, subpoenas and media research.
Andrew's Name Tops the U.K. List
More than 30 British public figures appear in the files – but Andrew's name appears 173 times… far more than any other UK individual.
While the presence of his name does not indicate wrongdoing, the extraordinary number of references has triggered fresh scrutiny across Westminster, the monarchy and the entertainment world.
A senior committee source said: "The volume is staggering, and that alone is raising eyebrows."
Another added: "It's the sheer scale that is proving the most shameful for him now."
Committee staff say the repetition reflects how deeply the former prince's downfall became entwined with the broader Epstein scandal.
One staffer said: "These mentions show how entangled he was in every layer of the correspondence."
The Archival Breakdown
Just behind Andrew – who has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to his friendship with sex trafficking pedophile Epstein – is the serial predator's madam and fixer Ghislaine Maxwell, whose name appears 135 times.
Her father, the fraudulent newspaper tycoon Robert Maxwell, appears 47 times, making the Maxwells the second-largest British cluster in the new Epstein file dump.
Their entries span travel plans, guest lists, background notes and legal discussions compiled during years of litigation.
Epstein's most high-profile sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who this year took her life aged 41, is referenced 58 times in the files.
Political and Celebrity Mentions
The Epstein estate archive features a cross-section of British life: senior politicians, cultural icons and celebrities whose names arise in contexts ranging from media chatter to diary planning.
Former prime minister Tony Blair appears 22 times, David Cameron 19, Gordon Brown 16 and Peter Mandelson 10.
Reform U.K. leader Nigel Farage is referenced 18 times. Diana, Princess of Wales, appears 14 times, while Queen Camilla is listed nine times.
Rock and pop figures include Mick Jagger with nine mentions, Adele with eight, Bono with 16, Sir Elton John with eight, Sir David Beckham with nine and actor Colin Firth with 10.
Many appear because articles featuring them were circulated among Epstein and his associates. One such email involving Beckham arose in a January 2014 exchange between Epstein and biotech investor Boris Nikolic, framed around philanthropy.
Nikolic also exchanged messages about Jagger in January 2011, when Epstein wrote he could "Find out if Mick Jagger, Ken Starr, Clinton (and) Julie Taymor" were in town.
Other mentions link to political and social circuits. In January 2010, Nikolic emailed Epstein from Davos, saying he had met Bill Clinton, Nicolas Sarkozy and "your other friend," Andrew, "as he has some questions re Microsoft."
Supermodel Naomi Campbell appears in the files, including in a March 2011 article in which it is claimed she stayed on Epstein's Caribbean Island.
The Scale of Andrew's Downfall
Andrew's dominance in the archive underscores the scale of his public collapse – from his disastrous the BBC Newsnight interview, his out-of-court settlement with Giuffre after she accused him of sleeping with her when she was aged 17, and the recent removal of his public duties and royal titles by his older brother King Charles, 77, remain defining elements of his Epstein scandal.
The House Oversight Committee obtained the latest Epstein archive after years of subpoenas and motions – and members insist the releases "will continue."