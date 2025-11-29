EXCLUSIVE: The 'Most Shameful' Aspect of the Newly-Released Epstein Emails Sparking Fresh Mockery for Andrew Windsor

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the 23,000-document trove, supplied by the Epstein estate to the U.S. House Oversight Committee, spans decades of emails, travel slips, legal notes, interview summaries, subpoenas and media research.

Andrew Windsor is again at the center of a political and cultural firestorm after newly released Jeffrey Epstein emails revealed he is the most frequently mentioned British figure in the sprawling archive, prompting what congressional aides now call the most "shameful" twist of the entire release.

Epstein emails named Andrew Windsor more than any other British figure.

More than 30 British public figures appear in the files – but Andrew's name appears 173 times… far more than any other UK individual.

While the presence of his name does not indicate wrongdoing, the extraordinary number of references has triggered fresh scrutiny across Westminster, the monarchy and the entertainment world.

A senior committee source said: "The volume is staggering, and that alone is raising eyebrows."

Another added: "It's the sheer scale that is proving the most shameful for him now."

Committee staff say the repetition reflects how deeply the former prince's downfall became entwined with the broader Epstein scandal.

One staffer said: "These mentions show how entangled he was in every layer of the correspondence."