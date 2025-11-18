Aubrey O'Day Destroys Trump Over Ties to Sick Pedo Epstein... Claims Prez Was 'Blackmailed to Protect Sex Trafficking Biz'
Nov. 17 2025, Published 7:22 p.m. ET
Danity Kane alum Aubrey O'Day has slammed Donald Trump and his connections to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Amid some of Epstein's emails being leaked last week, O'Day pointed out how the late pedophile and his friends were making fun of Trump.
Aubrey O'Day Doesn't Believe 'Any Side Has Ever Respected' Donald Trump
O'Day's comments come fresh on the heels of a social media user posting the following on X: "A new file dump makes one thing clear: global intelligence circles weren’t impressed — they were mocking Trump and treating him as a potential danger to humanity. That’s… not a small detail."
"I was shocked at how many world leaders and people are involved in this trafficking organization that Epstein had going on... and even more shocked at how much they made fun of what a joke he was over and over again in writing," she replied.
She noted the emails made it "clear" Epstein had "way more power than Trump... and it seems like all of his trafficking friends were well aware of how to blackmail Trump into doing whatever they wanted."
"I don’t think any side actually has ever respected Trump... not the bad guys or the good guys," she added.
"He appears in these emails to just be the dumbest guy they knew how to blackmail enough to protect the trafficking biz that reaches far and wide."
Jeffrey Epstein's Emails About Donald Trump
In Epstein's emails that were exposed, he accused Trump of having "early dementia," called him a "maniac," and slammed his former pal as "nuts."
"It will all blow over! They’re really just trying to take down Trump and doing whatever they can do to do that," an unindentified person wrote to Epstein in one email.
"Yes thx. its wild," he replied. "Because I am the one able to take him down."
While none of the released emails documented any wrongdoing by Trump in regards to Epstein's sex trafficking ring, he did note in one correspondence Trump knew "about the girls," which many believe was Epstein referencing the women he allegedly took from working at Mar-a-Lago.
Donald Trump Calls for Republicans to Vote to Release the Epstein Files
Trump and his administration have been in a pressure cooker, with many insisting they release the Epstein Files.
While the president has referred to it as a Democratic hoax, he finally called on his Republican constituents to vote to put them out in the public arena.
"As I said on Friday night aboard Air Force One to the Fake News Media, House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown,'" he posted Friday on his Truth Social network.
"The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!," he elaborated. "All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, 'Affordability’ (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!"
A Vote Will Occur in the House This Week Regarding Releasing the Epstein Files
Speaker Mike Johnson recently confirmed to reporters the House will vote this week on a resolution that will demand the Department of Justice release the Epstein Files.
The bill was formed by Massie and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, and last week, they got 218 signatures, the number required to force a vote.
All Democrats in the House have supported the bill, and, to date, four Republican names are on it: Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Boebert.
If the resolution passes the House, it will still have to make it through the Senate in order to get to Trump. He could still veto it once it arrives on his desk.