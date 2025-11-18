Aubrey O'Day Destroys Trump Over Ties to Sick Pedo Epstein... Claims Prez Was 'Blackmailed to Protect Sex Trafficking Biz'

Amid some of Epstein's emails being leaked last week, O'Day pointed out how the late pedophile and his friends were making fun of Trump.

Aubrey O'Day was 'shocked' by how much people 'made fun of what a joke' Donald Trump was 'in writing.'

O'Day's comments come fresh on the heels of a social media user posting the following on X: "A new file dump makes one thing clear: global intelligence circles weren’t impressed — they were mocking Trump and treating him as a potential danger to humanity. That’s… not a small detail."

"I was shocked at how many world leaders and people are involved in this trafficking organization that Epstein had going on... and even more shocked at how much they made fun of what a joke he was over and over again in writing," she replied.

She noted the emails made it "clear" Epstein had "way more power than Trump... and it seems like all of his trafficking friends were well aware of how to blackmail Trump into doing whatever they wanted."

"I don’t think any side actually has ever respected Trump... not the bad guys or the good guys," she added.

"He appears in these emails to just be the dumbest guy they knew how to blackmail enough to protect the trafficking biz that reaches far and wide."