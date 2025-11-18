EXCLUSIVE: The End of Prince Andrew's Royal Life – Leaked Epstein Email 'Destroys' His Reputation as Prince William Finds His Behavior 'Unforgivable'
Nov. 18 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Scandal-scarred Prince Andrew's leaked email to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has buried his chances of returning to palace duties and assured his exile from royal life as the secretly sent message proves the Duke of York lied about cutting ties with the notorious sex creep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The royal, once nicknamed Randy Andy, had sworn he had no contact with the financier after late 2010 during a trainwreck interview in November 2019 with BBC's Newsnight.
The Shocking Scandal
But Andrew reportedly sent an email to Epstein in February 2011 – one day after the publication of a photo of the duke cozying up to the moneyman's alleged sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who accused the royal of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.
Andrew, 65, denied the claims of Giuffre, who supposedly died by suicide at age 41 in April – but agreed to pay her an estimated $16 million in February 2022 to settle her civil lawsuit against him.
The bombshell note – which includes the sign-off "A, HRH The Duke of York, KG" – expresses concern over how the pic may impact Epstein and assures the convicted pedophile, "we are in this together."
The email also tells Epstein – who died in a New York City jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking women and underage girls – that the pair would "rise above" the brewing scandal and added: "We'll play some more soon."
Sarah's Involvement With Epstein
The damning message comes to light weeks after the revelation that Andrew's ex-wife – Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York – wrote Epstein a gushing email in April 2011, calling him a "supreme friend" after publicly claiming she'd cut ties with him.
Fergie's rep recently insisted she sent the note to prevent Epstein from following through on his threat to ruin the York family. Still, she was dumped as patron or ambassador for seven charities and is said to be shunning the spotlight by hunkering down in Royal Lodge, the crown-owned estate long shared by her and Andrew.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said the duke had hoped to throw his ex-wife under the bus to have her ostracized from the royal family to salvage his own posh lifestyle and protect his prospects of returning to public life.
Stripped Of His Titles
Andrew was stripped of his palace duties and paycheck by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, in the wake of Giuffre's lawsuit – and tipsters say he's been angling for a comeback ever since his soft-hearted brother King Charles ascended to the throne in 2022.
But now courtiers say that cancer-stricken Charles is horrified by Andrew's alleged actions and won't publicly support his sibling – as talk grows louder about U.S. officials wanting to grill the duke about his knowledge of Epstein's dirty dealings.
In 2020, then-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman scathingly said that Andrew "falsely" portrayed himself to the public as "eager and willing to cooperate" with the federal investigation into Epstein and his associates, while refusing to schedule an interview with authorities in America.
Experts said Andrew – who was last pictured in the U.S. during his supposed goodbye visit with Epstein in the Big Apple in December 2010 – is not eligible for diplomatic immunity as he is not a head of state.
South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace is calling for renewed scrutiny of the duke's links to Epstein. She even wrote on social media: "Now seems like a good time to discuss prosecuting Prince Andrew for any and all potential crimes on U.S. soil."
Stressing that no one is above the law, she added: "A cold dark cell. Prince Andrew in handcuffs. This is an image sending the right message."
No Longer Welcomed
Palace insiders said Charles has already informed Andrew and Ferguson they're no longer welcome at the annual royal Christmas retreat in Sandringham.
But a courtier added: "There is talk in the palace that Prince William finds Andrew and Fergie's behavior unforgivable. When he's crowned king, it is expected that he may ban them from every aspect of royal life."
The courtier warned rumored blacklist could even extend to the pair's daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, and explained: "Some are saying William doesn't want to remind anyone of the shame brought on the family by Andrew and Fergie's friendship with Epstein. Few people believe that the Yorks can bounce back from this."