EXCLUSIVE: The End of Prince Andrew's Royal Life – Leaked Epstein Email 'Destroys' His Reputation as Prince William Finds His Behavior 'Unforgivable'

But Andrew reportedly sent an email to Epstein in February 2011 – one day after the publication of a photo of the duke cozying up to the moneyman's alleged sex slave Virginia Giuffre, who accused the royal of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Andrew, 65, denied the claims of Giuffre, who supposedly died by suicide at age 41 in April – but agreed to pay her an estimated $16 million in February 2022 to settle her civil lawsuit against him.

The bombshell note – which includes the sign-off "A, HRH The Duke of York, KG" – expresses concern over how the pic may impact Epstein and assures the convicted pedophile, "we are in this together."

The email also tells Epstein – who died in a New York City jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking women and underage girls – that the pair would "rise above" the brewing scandal and added: "We'll play some more soon."