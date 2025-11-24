EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Vanishes After Embarrassing Jeffrey Epstein Letter Leak — as Duchess and Disgraced Prince Andrew's Royal Fallout Continues
Nov. 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Disgraced Sarah Ferguson has pulled a vanishing act after her equally disgraced ex-husband, Prince Andrew, gave up his royal titles because of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of York will reportedly relinquish her title as well, just weeks after her embarrassing letter to the pedophile leaked. In it, Sarah, 66, called the accused sex trafficker a "supreme friend" and apologized for denouncing him in public.
James Henderson, Sarah's spokesman and adviser, claims she sent the message after she received a chilling phone call from Epstein in which he threatened to destroy the York family.
The backlash was swift and hard. Several of Ferguson's charities dropped her, and her hopes of turning her novel, Her Heart for a Compass, into a Bridgerton-esque series may be dashed.
"She and Andrew are kryptonite right now," said an insider. "It's probably best she lay low for a while."
Holed Up At Home With Shame
Now, Sarah and Andrew, 65, are holed up in their $61 million home, Royal Lodge, which is reportedly falling apart because Andrew can't afford to make repairs.
The former couple's daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, are reportedly disgusted by the sordid Epstein mess.
Andrew has "vigorously" denied the allegations against him.