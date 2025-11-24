Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sarah Ferguson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson Vanishes After Embarrassing Jeffrey Epstein Letter Leak — as Duchess and Disgraced Prince Andrew's Royal Fallout Continues

Sarah Ferguson has disappeared following an embarrassing Epstein letter leak as Andrew's royal fallout deepens.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson has disappeared following an embarrassing Epstein letter leak as Andrew's royal fallout deepens.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 24 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Disgraced Sarah Ferguson has pulled a vanishing act after her equally disgraced ex-husband, Prince Andrew, gave up his royal titles because of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Sarah Ferguson faced backlash after her leaked letter praising Jeffrey Epstein as a 'supreme friend.'
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson faced backlash after her leaked letter praising Jeffrey Epstein as a 'supreme friend.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Duchess of York will reportedly relinquish her title as well, just weeks after her embarrassing letter to the pedophile leaked. In it, Sarah, 66, called the accused sex trafficker a "supreme friend" and apologized for denouncing him in public.

James Henderson, Sarah's spokesman and adviser, claims she sent the message after she received a chilling phone call from Epstein in which he threatened to destroy the York family.

The backlash was swift and hard. Several of Ferguson's charities dropped her, and her hopes of turning her novel, Her Heart for a Compass, into a Bridgerton-esque series may be dashed.

"She and Andrew are kryptonite right now," said an insider. "It's probably best she lay low for a while."

Article continues below advertisement

Holed Up At Home With Shame

Article continues below advertisement
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are said to be appalled by Prince Andrew's Epstein scandal.
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are said to be appalled by Prince Andrew's Epstein scandal.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
putin nerve agent attack before trump peace talks

EXCLUSIVE: Putin's Assassination Attempt Panic — Dictator Survives Nerve-agent Attack Just Weeks Before Planned Peace Talks With Trump

Barbra Streisand has revealed she was underpaid and refuses to return for 'Meet the Fockers' sequel.

EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand's Pay Dispute Bombshell! Hollywood Icon Snubs 'Meet the Fockers' Return After Revealing She Was 'Underpaid'

Now, Sarah and Andrew, 65, are holed up in their $61 million home, Royal Lodge, which is reportedly falling apart because Andrew can't afford to make repairs.

The former couple's daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, are reportedly disgusted by the sordid Epstein mess.

Andrew has "vigorously" denied the allegations against him.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.