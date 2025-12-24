Joe Rogan Attacks Bill Clinton After Former Prez Claimed Someone Is Being 'Protected' in Epstein Files — 'We Got Photos of You in a Hot Tub!'
Dec. 24 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan has torn into Bill Clinton in a blistering rant after the former president suggested the Department of Justice may be protecting someone when it comes to the Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the recent Epstein files release, Clinton appears in several photos, including one of the ex-politician relaxing in a hot tub alongside a woman.
What Did Bill Clinton Say About the Epstein Files?
During his episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on Tuesday, December 23, Rogan discussed Clinton's recent comments, following his appearance in the Epstein files.
"What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected,” Clinton said through his rep, Angel Ureña, after the files started to drop, just hours away from the deadline.
He added at the time: "We do not know whom, what, or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection."
However, those words were enough for the popular host to go off on the 79-year-old, in a heated discussion with comedian Tom Segura.
Joe Rogan Goes Off on Bill Clinton
"This is like the killer pretending to be the detective," Rogan joked. "'We have got to solve this crime. We do not know who!'"
Segura joined in the ribbing and added, "This is the killer joining the search party." Rogan then pointed to the released photo of Clinton in the hot tub, which quickly spread all over social media.
"We got photos of you in a hot tub, buddy," the former Fear Factor host said.
Rogan was not done there, as he then suggested Clinton's response hinted "a deal was made" with the government and the ex-governor of Arkansas to shield him from the Epstein files' release.
"If you release a press release like that, it means the call went well," Rogan claimed. "You got a deal in. 'Whew, we're good! All we have to do is let him run for a third term.'"
The Epstein files release had been kept out of the public eye for a lengthy time until President Trump signed a bill to have the infamous information shared. However, Rogan theorized there was a reason the release took so long, claiming artificial intelligence may have been behind it all.
"Doesn’t it seem like you could throw all of that into AI at this stage in the game and just redact the names of the victims and let’s go?" Rogan, who has touched on his share of conspiracy theories, questioned. "It seems like that would take five minutes."
While Clinton appears in several photos in the Epstein files drop, it's the one of him shirtless in a hot tub with a woman and swimming alongside the sex offender's former madam and lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, that left social media buzzing.
President Trump Responds
Another photo has smiling with other notable figures at a dinner, including Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger. Following the release, Trump was in Clinton's corner, calling it 'terrible."
"I like Bill Clinton... and I hate to see photos come out of him," the 79-year-old said. "I've always gotten along with Bill Clinton. I've been nice to him; he's been nice to me. I hate to see photos come out of him, but this is what the Democrats, mostly Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans, are asking for."
He added, "So they are giving photos of me too. Everybody was friendly with this guy [Epstein], either friendly or not friendly. He was all over Palm Beach and other places... and Bill Clinton was a friend of his, but everybody was."
Trump then called Clinton a "big boy," and added, "He can handle it, but you probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago."
Clinton, who has denied any wrongdoing with Epstein, has been subpoenaed along with his wife, Hillary, for depositions next month to testify about their relationships with the late pedophile.